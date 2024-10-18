Ngannou vs Ferreira live stream: How to watch PFL 'Battle of the Giants'

The Ngannou vs Ferreira live stream sees two of the biggest MMA fighters go head-to-head in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the PFL heavyweight title — and you can watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Ngannou vs Ferreira live stream start time ► Date: Sat, October 19, 2024

► Venue: At Mayadeen, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

► Early card: 1.30 p.m. ET / 10.30 a.m. PT / 6.30 p.m. BST (Aug 18) / 4.30 a.m. AEST (Oct 20). ► Main card: 4 p.m ET./ 1 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. BST/ 7 a.m. AEST (Oct 20)

► Ngannou vs Ferreira: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m.. BST/ 10 a.m. AEST (Oct 20).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN+

• Worldwide — Watch on DAZN PPV

• FREE TRIAL STREAM — Megogo (Ukraine)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

We've been waiting for Francis Ngannou to return to the cage since his well-documented foray into boxing made him immeasurably more famous and a lot wealthier. Now, probably unchastened, he is back for his first MMA fight since January 2022 to challenge for for the PFL heavyweight belt in Saudi Arabia.

The event is billed as the "Battle of the Giants" and for once the hype lives up to the billing, not least because his opponent is the 6'8" Brazilian Renan Ferreira. Despite his time away, a height, weight and reach disadvantage (see 'Tale of the Tape below) and being three years older than Ferreira, Francis "The Predator" Ngannou starts as favourite. Expect drama from the two big men and a generous display of blunt force trauma.

Here's where to watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams from anywhere – in the U.S. or abroad.

Free trial live stream

You can watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams via Ukrainian streaming service Megogo, and the good news is that they currently have what is more or less a free trial on offer to new subscribers.

The Megogo Light plan, which includes sports, comes with an offer of 14 days for just 1UAH. That's around $0.03 or £0.02, for any U.S. or U.K. combat sports fans looking to make themselves jealous. Sorry folks this deal is only available for Ukrainian subscribers.

That said, if you’re normally in Ukraine, but happen to be abroad right now, you don't need to miss out on the Megogo offer. You can use a VPN to watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams on Megogo from abroad.

Watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your regular stream?

You can still watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're overseas and want to get back to your usual Ukraine-based stream, choose a server in the Ukraine.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to your usual streaming service and watch the fight without being geo-blocked.

Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams by country

How to watch the Ngannou vs Ferreira live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Americans can watch the Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams via ESPN+, too, which requires you to get a month's subscription to ESPN+, which brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf and lacrosse from $10.99 a month.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Ngannou vs Ferreira live stream on your usual service, you'll need to get yourself a knockout VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., a Ngannou vs Ferreira live stream is available on DAZN PPV.

The PPV is priced at £19.99 for UK viewers to watch on any device, including Smart TV's, game consoles, phones, tablets and PC's.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Ngannou vs Ferreira online as usual, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams in Canada

As with the UK, the Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams are available on DAZN PPV in Canada.

American and on vacation in Canada? Want to connect with your usual domestic streamer? No problem. You just need a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN, to access your usual subscriptions from home.

How to watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Ngannou vs Ferreira live stream is available on DAZN PPV in Australia.

American and on vacation? Want to connect with your usual domestic streamer? No problem. You just need a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access your usual subscriptions from home.

How to watch Ngannou vs Ferreira live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Ngannou vs Ferreira live stream is available on DAZN PPV in New Zealand.

American and on vacation? Want to connect with your usual domestic streamer? No problem. You just need a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access your usual subscriptions from home.

Ngannou vs Ferreira: Tale of the Tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Francis Ngannou Renan Ferreira Nationality Cameroon Brazil Age 37 34 Height 6 ft 4 in (193 cm) 6 ft 8 in (2.03 m) Weight 117 kg; 18 st 5 lb 120 kg; 18 st 12 lb Reach 83 in (211 cm) 85 in (216 cm) Fight Record 17-3-0 13-3-0

Ngannou vs Ferreira fight card

Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira (heavyweight title)

Cris Cyborg vs Larissa Pacheco (women’s featherweight title)

Johnny Eblen vs Fabian Edwards (Bellator middleweight title)

Husein Kadimagomaev vs Zafar Mohsen (featherweight)

AJ McKee vs Paul Hughes (lightweight)

Raufeon Stots vs Marcos Breno (bantamweight)

Makkasharip Zaynukov vs Dedrek Sanders (lightweight)

Ibragim Ibragimov vs Nacho Campos (featherweight)

Mostafa Rashed Nada vs Ahmed Sami (middleweight)

More from Tom's Guide