Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig live stream: How to watch 2024 pre-season friendly game online for free

The Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig live stream of this pre-season friendly in the U.S. is set to see Unai Emery and Marco Rose test out their new talents and allow their young players the opportunity to prove themselves — and you can watch it for from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for free.

Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig live stream takes place on Wednesday, July 31.

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Aug 1). / 10 a.m. AEST (Aug 1).

• U.S. — Watch FREE on CBS Sport Golazo

• U.K. — Watch on AVFCTV

After a mixed bag of pre-season results Villa will face their toughest opponents yet, RB Leipzig. Under the astute leadership of manager Unai Emery, Villa have been impressive in the transfer market, adding depth and quality to their squad in time for the Champions League. The big money signing of Amadou Onana should give them plenty of control in the midfield, although their last pre-season game against ended in a 4-1 defeat.

RB Leipzig are known for their dynamic and high-pressing style under Marco Rose. Their ability to adapt quickly and their aggressive approach will be critical against a Villa side that emphasizes possession and structured play. The German team have managed to keep star player, Euro 2024-winning Dani Olmo, in their squad but he will not appear in their pre-season tour.

Fans can expect a competitive and entertaining game as both sides seek to gain momentum and confidence. You don’t want to miss it, find out how to watch Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig anywhere.

Watch Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

How to watch Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig live stream in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch the Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig live stream. Viewers can watch the action FREE on CBS Sport Golazo. It’s also streaming on Paramount Plus.

How to watch Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig live stream in the U.K. and the rest of the world

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every Aston Villa pre-season tour match on their subscription platform Villa TV, the club’s own streaming service.

It is only £24.99 for a yearly subscription and gain access to exclusive live and video on-demand content across our digital platforms. This subscription includes all pre-season games.

If you're not currently in the U.K, you can still watch a live Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Those in Switzerland, Germany and Austria can watch on Aston Villa vs RB Leipzig. The match is also on Vix for those in Central America.