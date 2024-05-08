How to watch 'Reginald the Vampire' season 2 online — TV channel and streaming

If you thought Maurice (Mandela Van Peebles) was cool, get a load of Balestro (Garfield Wilson), an ethereal, serene, dazzling angel... who's hell-bent on wiping out every vampire on the planet.

"Reginald the Vampire" season 2 airs on SYFY and Peacock in the U.S. on Wednesdays — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Reginald the Vampire' season 2 release date and time ► U.S. date and time: "Reginald the Vampire" season 2 airs on SYFY from 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays.

• TV channel — SYFY via Sling / Fubo

• U.S. stream — Peacock

What the vampires need is a leader to rally around, but Maurice isn't too keen to embrace his new role as Deacon. Worse still, he seems to think that Reginald (Jacob Batalon) of all people – the vampire that all other vampires bare their fangs at – should take the lead.

Based on Johnny B. Truant's series of "Fat Vampire" novels, "Reginald the Vampire" season 2 sees Reginald attempt to broker a peace treaty as war between the angels and vampires rages all around him. But will he remain level-headed when one of the angels takes a shine to Sarah (Em Haine)?

Read our guide below for how to watch "Reginald the Vampire" season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Reginald the Vampire' S2 from anywhere

Just because SYFY and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Reginald the Vampire" season 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

Watch 'Reginald the Vampire' season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Reginald the Vampire" season 2 premieres on SYFY on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Episodes will also be available to stream via Peacock the same day.

A subscription to Peacock is $5.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $11.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch SYFY on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including SYFY and NBC in select markets.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including SYFY, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Can you watch 'Reginald the Vampire' season 2 in Canada?

"Reginald the Vampire" airs on CTV Sci-Fi and Crave in Canada, but fans likely have a wait in store for season 2.

That's because the previous season only aired in October, 12 months after its U.S. premiere.

For now, anybody currently abroad in Canada from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch 'Reginald the Vampire' season 2 in the U.K.?

It's a similiar situation in the U.K., where there's no word yet on when "Reginald the Vampire" season 2 will arrive.

The previous season aired on Sky Atlantic and NOW, albeit in January 2023, three months after the show's U.S. premiere.

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access their usual streaming service.

Can you watch 'Reginald the Vampire' season 2 in Australia?

As of yet, 'Reginald the Vampire' hasn't ventured to Australia.

If you're from the U.S. but you're away from home Down Under, us NordVPN to access your usual streaming service.

