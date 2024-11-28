How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 online — start time, line-up, streaming details

As much a part of the day as stuffing yourself with turkey and spending an afternoon on the couch watching football, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a must see for families across the country. Don’t miss a second of the action from New York City as we explain how to watch the 98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online from anywhere with a VPN .

Stream Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 online: date and streaming options The 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air at 8.30 am ET/PT on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo / Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Thanksgiving Day parade has been an NYC tradition since 1924 and has been beamed into homes across America since 1946, delivering live performances, celebrity appearances and plenty of spectacular floats and giant balloons.

This year looks to be one of the biggest yet, with a record six new character balloons including Minnie Mouse, “Paw Patrol’s” Marshall, “DragonBall’s” Goku and even the Elf on the Shelf (in the sky). Meanwhile old favourites return such as SpongeBob, Smokey Bear and Macy’s Snow Crystal Ornaments. There are also new floats from Dora the Explorer, Disney, Netflix’ “Wednesday” and more.

Music, as always, comes from marching bands from across the country, as well as Billy Porter, Coco Jones, Idina Menzel, Joey McIntyre and Kylie Cantrall. And if that jam-packed line-up isn't enough, tune in before the show to see performances from the casts of broadway musicals “Death Becomes Her”, “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Outsiders” as well as the ever faithful Radio City Rockettes. Alison Brie and Matt Bush will be on hand to cut the ribbon.

With all the entertainment you’ll need to kick-off your Thanksgiving Day, it’s sure to be a spectacle, so read on to find out how to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online and from anywhere.

How to watch the 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade online in the U.S.

As it has for over 70 years, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC. The action kicks off at 8.30 am on Thursday, November 29.

There are several ways you can access NBC, the most obvious one being to pull it down with one of the best TV antennas. Plus, it is common to most cable plans.

Alternatively, NBC is also in the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Overall, Sling TV is our favorite cable replacement of the lot from just $40/month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo from $79.99/month after a 7-day free trial, and Hulu with Live TV from $76.99 after a 3-day free trial are great options, too.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 will also be streaming on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan. In addition to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such "The Traitors U.S.".

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 from anywhere

Just because Peacock isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 if you're spending Thanksgiving in a country where the service isn't provided.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN– and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Can I watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Canada, the U.K. and Australia?

With Thanksgiving being an exclusively U.S. holiday, there are no plans to air Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade outside of the States.

U.S. viewers spending Thanksgiving overseas can still tune in as they usually would by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about the 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 sneak peek

You can take a sneak peek at what's in store for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade courtesy of "The Today Show":

When is Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 airing? The 98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs, naturally, on Thanksgiving Day – that's Thursday, November 29. Pre-show coverage will start at 8.30 am, with the parade running from 9 am until 12 pm.

What balloons are in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024? Minnie Mouse (The Walt Disney Company) NEW for 2024 Marshall from PAW Patrol (Spin Master and Nickelodeon) NEW for 2024 Spider-Man (Marvel) NEW for 2024 Goku (Dragon Ball/Toei Animation) NEW for 2024 Gabby (DreamWorks Animation) NEW for 2024 Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf (The Lumistella Company) NEW for 2024 Beagle Scout Snoopy (Peanuts Worldwide) Bluey (BBC Studios) Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Abrams Books) DINO and Baby DINO (HF Sinclair) Kung Fu Panda's Po (DreamWorks Animation) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece/Toei Animation) Pikachu & Eevee (The Pokemon Company International) Pillsbury Doughboy (Pillsbury) Ronald McDonald (McDonald's) SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary (Nickelodeon) Stuart the Minion (Illumination) Big Man Santa (Macy's) Dora (Nickelodeon) NEW for 2024 Goldbear (HARIBO) NEW for 2024 Opening Macy's Stars (Macy's) Pumpkins (Macy's) Smokey Bear (U.S.D.A. Forest Service) Snow Crystal Ornaments (Macy's) Tiptoe (Macy's)

Which marching bands are in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024? Avon Marching Black & Gold (Avon, IN) The Carolina Band (Columbia, SC) East Tennessee State University Marching Bucs (Johnson City, TN) Flower Mound High School Marching Band (Flower Mound, TX) Jonesboro High School Majestic Marching Cardinals (Jonesboro, GA) Lake Hamilton High School Marching Power Band of Arkansas (Pearcy, AR) Macy's Great American Marching Band (Nationwide) NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY) Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriot Marching Band (Sioux Falls, SD) University of Massachusetts Minuteman Marching Band (Amherst, MA) West Virginia University Mountaineer Marching Band (Morgantown, WV)

Who is hosting Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024? The event will be hosted by "The Today Show" co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker.

Who are the guest stars of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024? Alison Brie & Matt Bush Alex Warren (Fantasy Chocolate Factory) Ariana Madix (Birds of a Feather Stream Together) Billy Porter Bishop Briggs (Wednesday's Feast) Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and Friends (Magic Meets the Seas) Cynthia Erivo The Cast of Sesame Street and Lea Salonga (1-2-3 Sesame Street) Charli D'Amelio (Tom Turkey) Chlöe (Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party) Coco Jones (Colossal Wave of Wonder) Cole Escola (Rocking Lobster) Dan + Shay (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown) Dasha (Big City Cheer!) Idina Menzel (Wondrous World of Wildlife) Jennifer Hudson Jimmy Fallon and The Roots (Macy's Santaland Express) Joey McIntyre (Palace of Sweets) Jonathan Bennett and Gina Claire Mason (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown) Kylie Cantrall (The Brick-Changer) Kylie Minogue Liza Colon-Zayas Loud Luxury (Gift of Freedom) Natti Natasha (Dora's Fantastical Rainforest) WNBA Champions New York Liberty (Gift of Freedom) Rachel Platten (Pasta Knight) Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck (Fantasy Chocolate Factory) Ronald McDonald, Grimace and Hamburglar (Big Red Shoe Car) Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (Santa's Sleigh) Sebastián Yatra with Macy's and Big Brothers Big Sisters Choir (Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park) The Temptations (The Wondership) Tom Kenny (Garriage) T-Pain (Big Turkey Spectacular) Walker Hayes (Harvest in the Valley) The War and Treaty (Deck the Halls)

What floats are in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024? 1-2-3 Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop) Big City Cheer! (Spirit of America Productions) Big Turkey Spectacular (Jennie-O) Birds of a Feather Stream Together (Peacock) The Brick-Changer (The LEGO Group) Camp Snoopy (Peanuts Worldwide) Candy Cosmos (HARIBO) NEW for 2024 Colossal Wave of Wonder (Kalahari Resorts & Conventions) Deck the Halls (Balsam Hill) Dora's Fantastical Rainforest (Nickelodeon and Paramount) NEW for 2024 Fantasy Chocolate Factory (Kinder) Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party (Toys"R"Us) Gift of Freedom (Macy's) Harvest in the Valley (Green Giant) Heartwarming Holiday Countdown (Hallmark Channel) Macy's Santaland Express (Macy's) Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park (Macy's) Magic Meets the Seas (Disney Cruise Line) NEW for 2024 Palace of Sweets (Brach's) Pasta Knight (Rao's Homemade) NEW for 2024 Santa's Sleigh (Macy's) Strikes Again (Go Bowling!) NEW for 2024 Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon and Paramount) The Wondership (Wonder) Tom Turkey (Macy's) Wednesday's Feast (Netflix) NEW for 2024 Wondrous World of Wildlife (Bronx Zoo) NEW for 2024 Big Red Shoe Car (McDonald's) The Garriage (Nickelodeon and Paramount+) NEW for 2024 The Grannies' Car (BBC Studios and Ludo Studio) NEW for 2024 "Santa Is On His Way!" Banner (Macy's) NYC Parks Mounted Unit NYPD Motorcycles NYPD Mounted Unit Universal's Merry Moment (Universal Orlando Resort) NEW for 2024

Who are the pre-parade acts at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024? "Death Becomes Her" "Hell's Kitchen" "The Outsiders" The Radio City Rockettes

