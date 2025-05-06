'The Four Seasons' season 2 just got a surprise tease by Tina Fey

Netflix only released "The Four Seasons" last week, but already, this limited series is teasing a possible second season.

In an interview with TV Insider, show co-creators Tracey Wigfield, Tina Fey and Lang Fisher were asked about a myriad of questions — including why they made that shocking decision in the show's penultimate episode.

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

But they were also asked about a potential season 2, and Fey said that the creative team already has some thoughts about adding more to this miniseries.

“I feel like we sort of don’t dare to dream yet," she said. "But we did. Who knows. If we were lucky enough to do more of these, we’d certainly all like to hang out again.”

She wasn't the only one who had some light to shed on the matter. "If we did another season, we would want the same group of friends," said Wigfield.

(Spoiler alert!) "We’d want Ginny to really be tied in there because she and Anne are going to have children who are siblings. And it just gives us a lot to play with in their relationship."

Hot take: Stop turning miniseries into longer shows

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Let me preface this by saying, Fey and friends should go get whatever money they can from Netflix. If they have more story to tell, but could only get in the door with a limited series, then season 2 is certainly worthy of an attempt.

But limited series (or miniseries) should be limited.

These shows are inherently constructed to tell a self-contained story. But lately, there's been a trend of turning the successful ones into ongoing series, including "Beef," "Shogun" and more.

Again, if there's genuinely more story to tell, then that's fine. Or if you're going to do what "Beef" is doing and become an anthology series, where each season is essentially its own little miniseries, then I think that's fine too.

But I'm genuinely worried "Shogun" won't pull it off and season 2 will just pan out to be a money grab that diminishes the original show. "The Four Seasons" isn't on the same level as last year's Emmy-winner, but I'd still hate to see it devolve into nothing more than a cash cow.