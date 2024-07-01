New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (July 1-7)

As hard as it is to believe, it's July. A new month means more goodies that are new on Netflix, like a new "Beverly Hills Cop" flick created specifically for the streamer. And yes, it stars Eddie Murphy.

Murphy returns as Axel Foley, who takes to the mean streets in the 90210 while protecting his daughter. In addition to working with her ex-boyfriend (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to keep his daughter safe, he ends up uncovering a massive plot that could change the way things go down in the glamorous city.

There's also "The Man With 1000 Kids," a bizarre documentary that follows the story of a Dutch man who deceived hopeful parents into using his sperm to have the children they had dreamt of across 11 sperm banks in the Netherlands and across the world.

But there's still more to come beyond that. We've got a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix below to get July started.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Sprint'

This sports documentary offers an in-depth look into the world of sprinting, following a diverse group of world-class athletes from six countries: the United States, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Italy. It follows the intense rivalries and high-pressure moments that define the sport, with a focus on the competitive dynamics between American stars Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley as well as Italian standout Marcell Jacobs. It also features Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, all while they work hard to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Watch on Netflix starting July 2

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Eddie Murphy reprises his role as charismatic detective Axel Foley, marking the fourth installment in the "Beverly Hills Cop" franchise and the first in over two decades. Set in the present day, the movie follows Foley as he returns to the streets of Beverly Hills when his daughter's life is put in jeopardy. To protect his daughter, Foley must join forces with her former boyfriend (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and enlist the aid of some familiar faces from his past. As the unlikely team delves deeper into the mystery, they find themselves entangled in a far-reaching conspiracy — isn't that always the way?

Watch on Netflix starting July 3

'The Man With 1000 Kids'

This three-part documentary series explores the shocking story of Jonathan Meijer, a Dutch man who, on the surface, seemed like the perfect sperm donor for countless would-be parents. Originally, Meijer claimed to limit his donations to a select few families. However, as the series unfolds, it becomes evident that his deception knew no bounds. The story comes undone as it's revealed that Meijer donated sperm not only to 11 sperm banks in the Netherlands but also to numerous private individuals across various countries and continents. This exploration works to uncover why Meijer did what he did and what went on in his mind at the time.

Watch on Netflix starting July 3

'Desperate Lies'

Liana's (Juliana Paes) life takes a tumultuous turn when she discovers her husband Tomás' (Vladimir Brichta) infidelity with a close friend. Devastated by the betrayal, she seeks solace in a night out, where she encounters Oscar (Felipe Abib), who offers her drugs. The evening takes a dark turn when Oscar sexually assaults Liana, leaving her grappling with the trauma of the experience.Liana soon discovers that she is pregnant. Desperate to uncover the identity of the father, she undergoes testing, only to be met with a shocking revelation: she's carrying twins, each with DNA from two different men.

Watch on Netflix starting July 5

'Goyo'

"Goyo" follows an autistic man (Nicolás Furtado) who finds solace and purpose in his work as a guide at Buenos Aires' National Museum of Fine Arts. With a deep admiration for the works of Vincent Van Gogh, Goyo has created a comfortable and predictable life for himself, until the arrival of Eva (Nancy Dupláa), a newly hired security guard. Eva grapples with a disappointing marriage and a growing disillusionment with love while falling for Goyo's uncomplicated nature. They become friends but soon find that there's more growing between them.

Watch on Netflix starting July 5

Everything new on Netflix: July 1-July 7

JULY 1

JULY 2

"Sprint" (Netflix Sports Series)

Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world's fastest humans.

JULY 3

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" (Netflix Film)

Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit detective Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.

"Love Is Blind: Brazil" season 4 (BR) (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

"The Man with 1000 Kids" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

A group of families learn the charismatic man they had trusted is sperm donor to hundreds - or perhaps thousands - of other children across the world.

JULY 4

"Barbecue Showdown" season 3 (Netflix Series)

The mouthwatering cooking competition returns as nine contestants face off in a fiery battle to be the next barbecue champion.

"Rhythm + Flow France" season 3 (FR) (Netflix Series)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

JULY 5

"Desperate Lies" (BR) (Netflix Series)

Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united — and her secrets hidden.

"Goyo" (AR) (Netflix Film)

A young museum tour guide with autism falls in love with his older coworker and grapples with new, intense emotions.

"The Imaginary" (JP) (Netflix Family)

Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away.

"The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" season 3

JULY 7

"Boruto: Naruto the Movie"

"The Last: Naruto the Movie"

"Road To Ninja: Naruto the Movie"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 7/7/24



"War Dogs"