7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (July 25-27)

The last weekend of July has arrived, and with the heat cranking up, the smart move seems to be staying in with the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services.

This week offers a little bit of everything. "Happy Gilmore 2" tees up a sequel nearly three decades in the making, while "Materialists" puts a fresh take on the rom-com scene.

On the TV front, "South Park" returns with its usual sharp satire, and "The Sandman" closes out its haunting, high-stakes story. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this weekend.

New movies

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ (Netflix)

Happy Gilmore is back, and not much has changed — he’s still yelling at golf balls and swinging like he’s trying to kill someone. Nearly 30 years after the original, Adam Sandler returns to tee off, this time to help pay for his daughter’s ballet school.

Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald are back, too, and Bad Bunny and Travis Kelce somehow ended up in the mix. Plot details are thin, but based on the trailer, we’re in for a mix of rage and ridiculousness.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Materialists’ (premium video-on-demand)

Celine Song trades the bittersweet ache of her Oscar-nominated feature debut “Past Lives” for a fresh, sly twist on a romantic comedy. Dakota Johnson stars as a high-end matchmaker in New York who gets tangled up in her own romantic conundrum — caught between her broke actor ex (Chris Evans) and a too-good-to-be-true millionaire (Pedro Pascal).

“Materialists” asks the age-old question: love or money? In modern dating, you can’t have it all and something’s gotta give.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

New TV shows

‘Washington Black’ (Hulu)

This sweeping limited series traces the remarkable journey of a boy who refuses to let the world write his story for him. Born into bondage on a Barbados sugar plantation, young Wash (played by Eddie Karanja and later Ernest Kingsley Jr.) finds an unlikely ally in a quirky inventor (Tom Ellis) who helps him escape.

What follows is a far-reaching adventure, complete with flying machines, bounty hunters and Arctic expeditions. Through it all, Wash learns some painful truths about freedom. Adapted from Esi Edugyan’s celebrated novel, the series is anchored by Sterling K. Brown as both narrator and protector.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Hulu

‘The Sandman’ season 2 volume 2 (Netflix)

Dream (Tom Sturridge) has broken the ultimate taboo for the Endless — he took the life of his own son. Now, in volume 2, the consequences come crashing down. The Kindly Ones are on the hunt, the Dreaming is falling apart and Morpheus must face the heavy price of compassion.

These final five episodes push the saga to its edge, with Dream confronting gods, monsters and the weight of centuries-old pride. Even Destiny (Adrian Lester) can’t guarantee escape. And as the story winds down, next week’s bonus episode featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) offers a final, heartbreaking touch.

All 5 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Acapulco’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

Grab a cocktail to toast one last trip to "Acapulco." In its final season, the bilingual comedy jumps between present-day Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) trying to bring Las Colinas back to life, and 1986, where young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) is pulling every trick in the book to reclaim the hotel’s top spot in Acapulco.

This is a paradise filled with neon, nostalgia and bittersweet decisions. Máximo will have his hands full in both timelines.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘South Park’ season 27 (Comedy Central)

A lot of uncertainty surrounded “South Park" season 27. Just hours after Paramount announced a $1.5 billion, 50-episode deal with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the season premiered amid ongoing tensions between the creators and their corporate parent.

Despite behind-the-scenes drama — including Paramount’s controversial dealings with the Trump administration and the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show — the series stays as sharp, irreverent, and unapologetic as ever.

Episode 1 streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Digman!’ season 2 (Comedy Central)

Imagine if Indiana Jones and Zoolander had an absurdly hilarious animated lovechild — that's Rip Digman. Andy Samberg’s down-on-his-luck archaeologist is back for more wild adventures, drug-fueled globe-trotting and ridiculous ancient artifact escapades.

Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Melissa Fumero, and the usual gang return, alongside a jaw-dropping lineup of guest stars like Mark Hamill, Kate Winslet and Jeffrey Wright.

Episode 1 streaming on demand via Sling or Fubo)