Netflix just got a gripping new action-thriller show — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

In recent years, we've received some truly disappointing "Terminator" movies. The last few sequels to James Cameron's sci-fi thrillers haven't been anywhere near as memorable as the original, or its stellar sequel.

However, it looks like the latest spinoff, Netflix's "Terminator Zero", has broken that mold, as the eight-part animated series (which is now available to stream in full) has earned an impressive 100% critics' rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes.

Produced by Japanese animation studio, Production I.G, "Terminator Zero" is the latest anime offering from the streamer, and could well end up being regarded as one of the best Netflix anime shows, period.

"Terminator Zero" is a visceral, violent, and well-drawn tale that plays out across eight episodes, one that packs in plenty of action and balances it out with some solid character work. "Zero" also doesn't shy away from the grim horror of the whole situation: being pursued by a Terminator ain't pretty, after all.

While the series hasn't yet cracked the Netflix Top 10 just yet, it's not to be missed if you're an anime or science-fiction fan. Not convinced just yet? Here's what you need to know about the plot, and what critics have had to say about it so far.

What is 'Terminator Zero' about?

"Terminator Zero" sort of functions as another reboot for the hit sci-fi franchise, developed by Mattson Tomlin.

Most of the action takes place back in Tokyo, in 1997, wherein scientist Malcolm Lee has been working on an artificial intelligence designed to rival Skynet. Right before Judgement Day — when Skynet becomes self-aware and begins its war with humanity — Malcolm and his family became the target of a cybernetic assassin (voiced by Timothy Olyphant in the English dub) who has been sent back in time to kill him.

Luckily, he finds himself protected by Eiko ("House of the Dragon" star Sonoya Mizuno), a resistance soldier sent back in time to protect Malcolm and his kids from their relentless pursuer and to prevent the launch of his rival AI, Kokoro.

What are the critics saying about 'Terminator Zero'?

To get a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, a project needs to win some serious praise from critics... which is precisely what "Terminator Zero" has done.

At the time of writing, there are a total of 15 "Terminator Zero" reviews logged on the site, and they range from solidly positive to absolutely glowing. Even critics who weren't as hot on the show still found elements to hype up, such as the dynamic visuals and the on-screen action.

Total Film reviewer David Opie rated the series 4/5, commenting: ""Terminator Zero" looks to both the past and future in an exhilarating anime spinoff that pays homage to the classic films while still forging its own path".

Meanwhile, Discussing Film writer Ron Hilliard gave "Terminator Zero" a perfect 5-star rating, claiming it was 'certainly the most exciting thing done in James Cameron's world since "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,"' labeling it "one of the strongest original releases to come out of Netflix this year."

While Collider's Shawn Van Horn was less hot on the show than some other critics (rating it 6/10), he was nevertheless still happy to recommend giving "Terminator Zero" a shot.

He wrote: "Terminator Zero isn't a bad series by any means. The questions it asks will make you think, as the lines between what's good and what evil become blurred. It's beautiful to look at, and the story and characters are entertaining, even if they would be more effective in a more condensed format. If you're a fan of the movies, definitely check it out, because it's worth a watch. Just don't expect to be taken back to the awe-inspiring time of those first two James Cameron movies."

Still not sure "Terminator Zero" is for you? Check out our round-up of the best shows on Netflix or the best Netflix sci-fi movies for even more streaming recommendations.