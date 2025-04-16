Netflix is losing my favorite Jennifer Lawrence movie — stream it while you still can

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous dramatic actors in the industry —with roles ranging from the arrow-wielding rebel Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" franchise, to the determined Ozark teenager Ree Dolly in "Winter’s Bone," to the suffering U.S. soldier Lynsey in "Causeway," Lawrence has navigated the genre to great critical and commercial success.

But the 34-year-old star has also dabbled in comedy over the years, including the 2021 political satire "Don't Look Up" and the raunchy 2024 comedy "No Hard Feelings." It's a world that feels tailor-made for the naturally funny actress, who has off-screen presented herself as a bit of a goofball in talk-show interviews, red-carpet appearances and award-show moments.

In fact, "No Hard Feelings" features my personal favorite Jennifer Lawrence performance: an uproarious take on a down-on-her-luck thirtysomething, who agrees to seduce the introverted son of a wealthy couple to solve her financial woes. (The actress is also a producer on the film.)

Lawrence's Maddie Barker is a big, brazen part that gives the award-winning actress license to get joyfully weird — like "fighting teenagers naked" levels of weird. Here's why you should stream "No Hard Feelings" before it leaves Netflix on April 21.

What is 'No Hard Feelings' about?

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky ("Good Boys") from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Phillips, "No Hard Feelings" centers on 32-year-old Maddie Barker (Lawrence), an Uber driver and bartender in Montauk, New York.

With property taxes piling up, her car repossessed and bankruptcy in view, Maddie desperately answers the Craigslist posting of rich couple Laird and Alison Becker (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti), who want to hire her to date their awkward and romantically inexperienced 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he heads off to college at Princeton in the fall. If Maddie is successful in her wooing, she'll get a Buick Regal.

With only one summer to make it happen, Maddie quickly gets to work to form a relationship with Percy, but it's an entirely unexpected one for both characters. In between all the raunch, a real and surprisingly sweet connection forms.

Why should you should stream 'No Hard Feelings' on Netflix now

Prior to "No Hard Feelings," Jennifer Lawrence was returning to lead roles after a few years off from acting — she had gotten married and welcomed a child —which made the A-lister's decision to do an all-out sex comedy even more surprising.

"I read the script, and it was just too funny," Lawrence told ABC News. "It was the funniest thing I had ever read."

And indeed, "No Hard Feelings" really is funny, thanks to the actress's well-timed quips, movie-star charisma and full-bodied commitment to the script's outrageous bouts of physical comedy.

(Speaking of, Maddie's ferocious nude tussle with three teenagers on a beach rightfully earned Lawrence the win for "Best Stunt in a Non-Action Film" at the 2024 Vulture Stunt Awards.)

But Lawrence, who earned a Golden Globe Best Actress nomination for her performance, also flexes her dramatic muscles in Maddie's more vulnerable and insecure moments. In this coming-of-age comedy, it's not only Percy who is forced to do some growing up.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 70% rating from 226 critical reviews, a number that's much too low in my book.

Though there's plenty of absurdity in "No Hard Feelings," which nostalgically feels like the lovechild of an '80s teen comedy and an early-2000s rom-com, Lawrence adds a lot of heart to the film's horny hijinks.

Watch "No Hard Feelings" on Netflix now