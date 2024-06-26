Jennifer Lawrence will star in Apple's 'Real Housewives'-inspired murder mystery —what we know about 'The Wives'

Murder mystery stories are having a bit of a moment right now. We're getting "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 soon, "Knives Out 3" is in the works, we've had three Poirot flicks from Kenneth Branagh's and a feature adaptation of "The Thursday Murder Club" is on the horizon ... and now Apple is getting involved.

As Variety has reported, "The Hunger Games" and "No Hard Feelings" star Jennifer Lawrence is due to appear in and produce "The Wives", an Apple Original Films and A24 co-production which is being billed as a whodunit "in the vein" of "The Real Housewives" reality franchise.

After hunting around for more info, it looks like the project is still in the early stages of production, but it's definitely one to keep a close eye on. Here's what else we know about "The Wives" right now.

What else do we know about "The Wives"?

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 cast. (Image credit: Bravo)

From the sounds of things, "The Wives" is still in the early days of production. The Variety report claims that the movie is currently in development and there's no word on who else will join the cast alongside Jennifer Lawrence, nor when it might start shooting. And without a shooting schedule, we don't have a release date.

Fittingly for a murder mystery project, the plot details are being kept, well, a mystery. Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley are writing the script, and we do at least know that the movie is influenced by "The Real Housewives" franchise.

For the uninitiated, "The Real Housewives" has been a big name in reality TV for decades now. Since the very first installment (2006's "The Real Housewives of Orange County"), each show has been shining a spotlight on the professional and personal lives of groups of women in cities across the U.S. and elsewhere around the world.

Going off what we've seen over the years, I'd expect "The Wives" to feature a ton of drama between Lawrence and her would-be castmates. If the movie stays true to the Bravo shows, I'd wager it'll be set in at least one luxury home and full of glamorous outfits and will likely see some seriously harsh words exchanged when the body (or perhaps, bodies) are found in the new movie. Who knows, some of the actual Real Housewives could even make an appearance (J. Law is an acknowledged fan).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lawrence is producing alongside Justine Ciarrocchi (for her company, Excellent Cadaver), in addition to Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris ("Slave Play") and Josh Godfrey for their bb² banner.

On X (formerly Twitter), Harris shared the news, calling the project 'the culmination of almost 7 years of work and one of the first big examples of what I've been up to these "quiet" years".

While we wait for more details, check out our roundup of the best movies like "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion that you can stream right now to find more murder mysteries.