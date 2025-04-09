I just found the one romantic comedy to stream this week on Netflix — and it’s exactly what we need right now

Looking for a comfort watch? Netflix just added a charming romantic comedy that might be exactly what your week needs.

As of today, “The Hating Game” is officially streaming on U.S. Netflix, and if you're craving something light, a little flirty, and not too serious, this one’s worth adding to your watchlist.

Based on the bestselling book by Sally Thorne, “The Hating Game” isn’t trying to change the genre or add anything new to such a crowded space, and honestly, that’s why I kind of love it.

This movie leans into the classic enemies-to-lovers trope with a wink, serving up the kind of office banter, accidental tension, and slow-burn chemistry that makes you smile without even realizing it.

If you missed “The Hating Game” when it first came out in 2021, or if you’ve just been waiting for a low-stakes, feel-good watch to unwind with, this is a solid pick. Here’s everything to know about this romantic comedy before streaming.

What is ‘The Hating Game’ about?

The Hating Game | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

“The Hating Game” follows Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and Joshua Templeman (Austin Stowell), two ambitious executive assistants forced to work side-by-side after the publishing companies they work for merge.

From the moment they meet, Lucy and Josh can’t stand each other. Every day at the office becomes a battle of wits, snide comments, and petty games as they compete to outdo each other — until a promotion pits them head-to-head for the same job.

Determined not to let Josh win, Lucy doubles down on the rivalry, but things take an unexpected turn when a surprise kiss throws everything off balance. As the tension between them starts to shift from icy hatred to undeniable chemistry, Lucy finds herself questioning whether she really hates Josh at all.

Why ‘The Hating Game’ should be on your watchlist

(Image credit: Alamy / Moviestore Collection Ltd / Vertical)

There’s something really comforting about a movie that doesn’t try too hard. “The Hating Game” knows exactly what it is: a quick, snappy romantic comedy about two ridiculously attractive people who can’t stand each other… until they kind of can’t stop thinking about each other. That’s more than enough sometimes.

The setup is super simple: Lucy and Josh are coworkers who’ve turned being office enemies into an art form. Their desks face each other, their banter is constant, and their mutual annoyance feels like sport. But right from the start, you can tell it’s not just hatred.

Due to this being an enemies to lovers situation, there has to be heat in their arguments in order for their eventual romance to feel rewarding.

(Image credit: Alamy / TCD / Prod.DB / Vertical)

Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell actually carried this movie on their shoulders because of their chemistry. They play off each other so well, even when the writing gets a little cheesy and predictable.

Of course, for any romance flick to work, the characters need to have a natural connection. In fact, I enjoyed the dynamic of them being enemies over lovers in the end.

Some moments, however, do feel a bit rushed (like their first kiss especially kind of comes out of nowhere), but if you’re someone who likes your movies to move fast and keep things light, that actually works in its favor.

It’s by no means a great movie. But it’s not trying to be some prestige drama or groundbreaking love story that will have you weeping. It’s here to entertain you for an hour and 40 minutes, give you a few laughs, a little swoon, and maybe even make you grin like an idiot once or twice. And in that sense, it totally succeeds.

(Image credit: Alamy / TCD / Prod.DB / Vertical)

I’m not the only one who found something to enjoy in this rom-com. “The Hating Game” has a solid 69% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and while that might seem low, it’s actually pretty impressive, especially considering how tough it is for romance flicks to find success these days.

Naturally, with most Rotten Tomatoes score, audiences actually rating it higher at 75%.

Kate Erbland from IndieWire echoes my thoughts exactly: “One major reason this all reads as sexy and funny on the screen: Hale and Stowell are not just well cast in the roles, they have actual chemistry, too.”

So, if you're in the mood for something easy, something that won’t emotionally wreck you or demand too much brainpower, “The Hating Game” is an easy yes. It’s charming. It’s fun. And sometimes, that’s exactly the kind of movie you need at the end of a long day. However, if you're not feeling it, see what else is new on Netflix in April 2025.

Stream "The Hating Game" on Netflix now.