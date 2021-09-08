Netflix's Don't Look Up trailer has Leonardo DiCaprio and every other star in the world

The stars are falling into place in Netflix's Don't Look Up trailer. The new comedy film from Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice) is packed with big names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande. There are definitely Hollywood A-listers feeling some FOMO right now.

Don't Look Up centers around a pair of astronomers, Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), who warn the world that an approaching comet is set to destroy Earth.

But they have a hard time getting anyone, even the President of the United States (Streep), to take them seriously. "Do you know how many ‘the world is ending’ meetings we’ve had over the last two years?” she asks in the trailer. Her son and chief of staff (Hill) lists them off, "Drought, famine, hole in the ozone. It’s so boring."

Don't Look Up has even more stars that the seven listed in the first paragraph. The cast also includes Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis, Melanie Lynskey, Himesh Patel, Tomer Sisley and Kid Cudi. Oh, and apparently, Chris Evans makes a cameo.

"He's very funny," McKay told Entertainment Weekly. "I won't give away who he plays but he does pop up in the movie."

Like McKay's other movies, Don't Look Up is a satire that pokes at current events and culture — in this case, how people would react to a world-ending crisis.

(Image credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX)

As DiCaprio explained to EW, "I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie."

Don't Look Up arrives in select theaters on December 10 and starts streaming December 24 on Netflix.