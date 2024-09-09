When is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' coming to streaming?

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is shaping up to be a major box office hit for this month. It landed in theaters just three days ago on September 6 and instantly claimed the No. 1 spot, outranking both "Alien: Romulus" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" (which are still going strong, by the way). With a stunning $110 million in its domestic opening weekend and $145 million worldwide, the spooky sequel is clearly raising spirits and ticket sales.

As of now, the only way to experience the dark comedy and wild antics of Tim Burton's latest movie is on the big screen. You can read our "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" review if you want to know whether this sequel is worth watching. For now, all I'll say is that Michael Keaton's iconic return and Jenna Ortega's fresh energy make the movie a wild ride from start to finish.

If you're holding out to stream it from the comfort of your couch, or just eager to know when you can rewatch it at home, here’s what we know about the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" streaming date right now.

When will 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' be available to stream at home?

Since "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is a Warner Bros. movie, we can expect it to stream on Max after first being available on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and the Google Play Store.

Warner Bros. hasn't yet announced when "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will hit Max, but we can estimate its streaming release by looking at the timelines of previous Warner Bros. movies. Typically, Warner Bros. titles become available to rent or purchase on PVOD around 45 days after their theatrical debut, with streaming following shortly after.

Let's take "Dune: Part Two" as an example since it became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year after it generated $711 million worldwide . It hit PVOD 46 days after its theatrical release, but it took about 80 days to reach Max. That pattern is fairly common for Warner Bros. blockbusters, so we can expect "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" to follow a similar schedule.

So, with the movie’s strong box office performance, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" could land on PVOD around October 22, 2024, with a likely streaming release on Max in late November or early December. But for now, that is merely a prediction based on the usual pattern. We'll update this article as soon as an official date is confirmed.

In the meantime, why not watch some of the best Tim Burton movies? And if you're looking for more scares this spooky season, here's how to watch the "Alien" movies in order.