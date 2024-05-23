5 best movies to watch right now before they leave Netflix this month

Netflix has added plenty of worthwhile new movies this month but at the same time, the streaming service is also waving goodbye to a collection of excellent flicks. After all, the Netflix library is constantly rotating, which means great movies are removed every month.

Unfortunately, May 2024 is no exception. By the end of the month, Netflix subscribers will no longer have access to “The Hunger Games” series as all four mainline movies are leaving the service, and that’s not all. Netflix is also losing some brilliant comedies and a criminally overlooked horror flick based on a video game (and it’s not “Five Nights at Freddy’s”).

Make sure you watch these five Netflix movies before they’re gone from Netflix forever (or, at least, gone for now, the streamer loves to recycle its library).

‘The Disaster Artist’ (2017)

“The Disaster Artist” was only added to Netflix in March, but its stay on the streaming service is proving to be a short one. But you’ve still got some time left to watch this ridiculous comedy that chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story that unfolded during the production of what is often cited as the worst movie ever made, “The Room”. Based on actor Greg Sestro’s memoir of the same name, it’s a humorous look at the making of a total trainwreck.

Dave Franco plays Greg, an aspiring performance, who meets the oddball Tommy Wiseau (portrayed by brother James Franco, who also directs) in acting class. Intrigued by Tommy’s quirky personality, the two become friends and decide to make a movie of their own. What they ultimately produce has been called “the ‘Citizen Kane’ of bad movies” and yet it’s the quintessential “so bad, it’s good’ movie, and this comedic look at its creation is similarly enjoyable.

Watch on Netflix until May 31

‘The Hunger Games’ (2012)

I’ll be breaking out my “The Hunger Games” DVDs next month, as the four mainline movies in the franchise are all being removed from Netflix on May 31. You best schedule your “Hunger Games” movie marathon now, as you’ve not got long left to cram in all four movies, and even if you’ve watched them before, trust me they hold up very well even a decade after the original hit theaters. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” remains the high point, but the “Mockingjay” movie (which was split into two parts) is also very underrated.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The Hunger Games” franchise is set in the dystopian remains of the United States which has now been renamed Panem and split into 12 districts ruled over by the Capitol. Each year the two tributes (one male, one female) are reaped from the districts to compete in the eponymous games, a last-one-standing fight to the death. Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, Liam Hemsworth and more, “The Hunger Games” is a captivating sci-fi action movie with a timely message about our modern media society.

Watch on Netflix until May 31

‘The Other Guys’ (2010)

A thoroughly silly buddy cop movie (and I’m saying that with great affection), “The Other Guys” sees Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg play a pair of pencil-pushing NYPD detectives who are persistently envious of their heroic counterparts (Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson). But when what starts as a minor case turns into something much bigger, these two ill-prepared cops are thrown into the spotlight and given the chance to prove their mettle.

Also featuring comedic turns from Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton and Steve Coogan, “The Other Guys” represented the fourth collaboration between Ferrell and director Adam McKay. The two also worked on “Anchorman”, “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers”, so it’s no small compliment when I say that this is arguably the duo’s best joint venture ever. It’s the type of comedy you need to pause frequently just to catch your breath in between gags.

Watch on Netflix until May 31

‘Silent Hill’ (2006)

Video game adaptations are currently in vogue after years of the medium being crudely translated into movies and shows that alienated audiences and earned the ire of gamers. However, the 2006 attempt to turn the popular survival-horror franchise “Silent Hill” into a movie was more successful than you might think. Critics trashed it upon release but it has subsequently enjoyed a deserved re-evaluation. This big-screen take on “Silent Hill’ absolutely nails the series’ eerie nature and off-beat, almost bizarre, brand of storytelling.

“Silent Hill” sees a desperate mother, Rose Da Silva (Radha Mitchell), take her adopted daughter to the fog-covered town of Silent Hill in the hope of curing her illness despite the protest of her husband, Christopher (Sean Bean). Once there, she’s involved in a car crash and awakens to find her daughter missing, and must search the spooky location for answers. Be sure to avoid the sequel, it's garbage.

Watch on Netflix until May 31

‘You’ve Got Mail’ (1998)

“You’ve Got Mail” is a 1998 rom-com classic that pairs together Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan (who had starred in the equally beloved “Sleepless in Seattle” five years previously) and while it’s a little dated when viewed through a modern lens — the name is derived from an AOL message that chimed when a user received new mail — it’s a highly comforting watch. “You’ve Got Mail” is the perfect remedy when you need something light to lift your spirits.

Meg Ryan plays Kathleen, the owner of a struggling bookstore, who is at loggerheads with Joe Fox (Hanks), the boss of a corporate chain that has just opened across the street. However, unbeknownst to each other, they’re also engaged in an anonymous online romance, completely unaware of the other’s true identity. When Joe discovers the woman he’s been falling in love with is his fierce business rival, he faces a difficult choice, and much hilarity ensues.

Watch on Netflix until May 31