This is the one movie I always watch on Star Wars Day — and it’s the perfect companion to ‘Andor’

For fans of the galaxy far, far away, today is the ultimate excuse to fire up Disney Plus, don your favorite Jedi robe, and argue (again) about the best lightsaber duel of all time.

But while others might be diving into the classic Skywalker saga or revisiting Grogu’s cutest moments, “Rogue One” is the “Star Wars” movie I always come back to on May the 4th (be with you). And that’s because it’s my favorite. No one can convince me to change my mind about this prequel.

Now that “Andor” season 2 is airing, there’s no better time to rewatch the movie that made us fall in love with Cassian in the first place. “Rogue One” is a masterclass in tension, character and moral gray areas, all of which “Andor” has doubled down on with stunning results.

So, here’s why “Rogue One” is my favorite movie in the franchise and why it deserves to be celebrated on Star Wars Day.

‘Rogue One’ is a thrilling, harrowing, and beautifully shot movie

(Image credit: Disney / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo)

Director Gareth Edwards crafted something truly special here. Every time I hit play on “Rogue One,” I forget just how intense it gets. There are no heroic lightsaber duels and the ending is far from comforting; instead, you get war-torn planets that represent the dark side of bureaucratic power within the Empire.

For a quick refresher, “Rogue One” follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), the daughter of the Death Star’s unwilling creator, as she joins a team of rebels on a mission to steal the superweapon’s blueprints.

From the deserts of Jedha to the tropical battlefields of Scarif, the group faces impossible odds. With time running out and no guarantee of survival, they risk everything to give the galaxy a fighting chance against the Empire.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney / Entertainment Pictures / ZUMAPRESS.com)

From the moment we meet Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), it’s clear this movie is doing something different. She’s not force-sensitive or destined to become a hero. Rather, she’s angry, closed off and honestly kind of over the whole fight. But that’s what makes her journey so compelling to watch.

The same goes for Cassian (Diego Luna). “Andor” takes the time to fully flesh him out, but even in “Rogue One,” he’s a layered character. He’s done awful things in the name of the Rebellion, and you see the toll it’s taken on him.

But it’s even more interesting watching how he interacts with Jyn and slowly begins to trust her. I just wish we got to see more of their insane chemistry (like hello, that elevator scene?!).

Of course, there’s a villain in every “Star Wars” story, and in "Rogue One," it's Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn). He’s the kind of villain who’s terrifying because he’s so realistic — a bureaucrat willing to commit mass murder just to impress his boss. His obsession with the Death Star makes him a perfect symbol of the Empire’s cold, self-serving machinery.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy)

Most of all, “Rogue One” is one of the most stunning “Star Wars” movies ever made. The cinematography is something I could stare at all day, and that includes the gloom of Eadu, the black-sand beaches of Scarif or even that terrifying shot of the Death Star rising over Jedha. You can practically feel the dust in your teeth.

The ending is something I have to mention, considering it’s pretty dark for the franchise. Most movies have happy endings, but “Rogue One” is bittersweet since the characters we’ve come to love meet their unfortunate fate. It’s tragic, yes, but it’s also the most hopeful ending the saga has ever given us.

I think that’s why “Rogue One” sticks with me. It doesn’t pull punches. It shows the cracks, the compromise, the humanity. And somehow, in all that grit, it finds hope — as cheesy as that sounds.

I’m definitely streaming ‘Rogue One’ on Star Wars Day

(Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney / Collection Christophel / Colombe de Meurin / Alamy)

“Rogue One” is a standalone story that deepens the entire saga. On Star Wars Day, when the whole galaxy’s on shuffle, “Rogue One” feels like the one that truly matters and has earned its place through grit, sacrifice, and a story that doesn’t flinch.

With “Andor” season 2 currently airing, there’s no better time to revisit “Rogue One” as it’s the perfect companion piece. The second season is set to lead directly into the events of the movie, which means watching the show and the movie side-by-side will add so much more weight to Cassian's journey.

Even if you're not fully aware of the vastness of the “Star Wars” universe, you can still enjoy this prequel without any prior expectations or background knowledge.

So yes, “Rogue One” is the movie I like to watch on May 4 to celebrate such an iconic franchise. It’s truly the force that keeps me coming back every year.

Stream "Rogue One" on Disney Plus now.