I see dozens of movies in theaters each year — here’s 7 I can't wait to watch in 2025

I’m a huge believer in the theatrical experience. Last year, I saw more than 100 movies in theaters, and in 2025 I’m shooting again for triple digits. I firmly believe that the best place to watch pretty much any movie is on the biggest screen possible. Yes, even slower dramas and romantic comedies are elevated by cinema experience, in my opinion.

However, there’s no denying that some movies are more made for the big screen than others, and over the next 12 months there’s set to be a very exciting slew of new movies landing in your nearest multiplex. These range from the latest (and potentially even final) installments in beloved franchises to new originals from acclaimed filmmakers.

As 2025 begins, and the first crop of new releases are hitting movie theaters across the country this weekend, these are the 7 movies I cannot wait to watch in my favorite local theater.

'Mickey 17' (March 7)

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We’ve had to wait far too long for Bong Joon-ho’s follow-up to his Best Picture-winning masterpiece “Parasite," and after being delayed almost an entire extra year (due to production delays and strike actions), “Mickey 17” is finally set to release on March 7, 2025. Or at least, it’s currently scheduled for release on that date. Given this movie’s track record of delays and release date changes, I won’t fully believe it’s confirmed for March 7 until I’m watching it.

Based on the novel “Mickey7” by Edward Ashton, “Mickey 17” sees Robert Pattinson play an “expendable” astronaut onboard a mission to the ice world of Niflheim. Every time Mickey dies, a new body is regenerated with (most) of his memories retained. It’s a pretty intriguing premise (though it does sound quite similar to 2009’s “Moon”). For those curious, the “17” refers to the number of times Mickey has died and been reborn in a new body, with the movie seemingly opting to kill Mickey an additional 10 times compared to the novel.

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' (May 23)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning | Teaser Trailer (2025 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” slightly underperformed at the box office in the summer of 2023 with the common consensus being that the “Part One” moniker did the movie no favors. Wisely, Paramount Pictures has shaved off the “Part Two” tag for this sequel and instead gone with the much more appealing “The Final Reckoning,” which has resulted in much speculation that this will be the final outing for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

For my money, “Mission: Impossible” has become the most dependable blockbuster franchise around, and while its impressive streak of each new chapter constantly topping its predecessor came to a halt with “Dead Reckoning” ("Fallout" was impossible to surpass), I remain hugely confident that Cruise and frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie will have cooked up something special if this is indeed the final installment in the “Mission: Impossible” series. The teaser trailer certainly suggests “The Final Reckoning” will be an epic action adventure and a must-watch on the big screen.

'28 Years Later' (June 20)

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

As a fan of “28 Days Later” (and its mostly solid sequel, “28 Weeks Later”), I was already sold on “28 Years Later” before seeing a single frame, but its initial trailer really sent my hype levels rocketing to new levels. The two-minute preview went viral last month, so clearly I wasn’t the only one impressed with what I saw. I expect it’ll be one of the biggest horror movies of 2024.

Most excitingly about this long-in-development third entry to the franchise is that original director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland have reunited (neither returned for “28 Weeks Later"), making this a real return to the roots. Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes, “28 Years Later” follows a band of survivors living on an island to escape the Rage Virus that has decimated society as we know it. However, when one of the group is forced to venture to the mainland, they discover fresh terrors.

'Superman' (July 11)

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’ve never been much of a Superman fan — I find his Boy Scout persona rather bland — but my curiosity meter is spiking for James Gunn’s take on the Last Son of Krypton. There is a heck of a lot riding on “Superman” as it’s the first movie in the new DC Universe, which Gunn and producer Peter Safran are overseeing. As noted, I’m no Supes fanboy, but the reaction to the short teaser trailer suggests that Gunn may have got the tone just right.

Reportedly inspired by Grant Morrison’s “All-Star Superman” run of comic books, “Superman” will see David Corenswet take up the mantle as the iconic superhero. Other cast members include Rachel Brosnahan as love interest Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor. Our first look also confirms that Superman’s shaggy-haired canine friend Krypto will feature, so even if the movie underwhelms like so much of DC’s previous slate, at least there will be an adorable pooch on the screen to keep audiences interested.

'Predator: Badlands' (November 7)

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

I count the “Alien” franchise as my favorite in all of cinema, so naturally, I also have a fondness for “Predator" — the two are frequently linked together after all. I’ve typically found the “Predator” movies enjoyable but disposable (with 2018’s “The Predator” a notable low point for the series). However, 2022’s “Prey” took the series to new heights, and even rivals a couple of the later “Alien” movies in my affections. It’s a real shame it didn’t get a theatrical release instead going straight to Hulu in the U.S. and Disney Plus in other regions.

Fortunately, distributor 20th Century Studios (aka Disney), has seen sense this time around and is allowing director Dan Trachtenberg’s next romp in the “Predator” universe to open first in theaters. Little is known about “Predator: Badlands” at this stage, we know it’s not a direct sequel to “Prey” and is instead a standalone movie set in the future. It’s also been confirmed to star Elle Fanning. Consider me sold just based on those small nuggets alone.

'Wicked: For Good' (November 21)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

“Wicked: For Good” is unquestionably one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. The first chapter is currently wrapping up its impressive run at the box office and landed on premium streaming earlier this week. And this sequel, which adapts the second act of the long-running Broadway production, is a surefire hit. And as a huge fan of the first movie, I can’t wait to return to the land of Oz and see how Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande handle the more challenging material thrown their way in “Wicked’’s darker second act.

That’s not to say I don’t have any concerns about this follow-up. “Wicked” is notorious for having a stronger first act, with the vast majority of fan-favorite numbers featuring before the interval (including the show-stealing Defying Gravity). On the other hand, the second act is extremely rushed on stage, so perhaps the (expected) longer run time of the film will give the narrative a little more room to breathe. Either way, I’ll be in the front row on release day.

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (December 19)

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Studios/Avatar.com)

The “Avatar” movies are the very definition of event movies. The first two currently rank within the top three highest-grossing movies of all time, and while the debate about the franchise’s "cultural footprint” never ends on some corners of the internet, there’s little disagreement that James Cameron knows how to create a cinematic spectacle on a scale that pretty much no other director can match. You know that “Avatar: Fire and Ash” is a movie that everybody is going to want to watch on the biggest screen possible this year.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, and there’s not a sniff of a trailer yet but the third Avatar movie will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet, with David Thewlis and Oona Chaplin also joining the mix. As the name suggests, “Fire and Ash” is believed to explore a new Na’vi clan in a harsh volcanic region of Pandora. So expect impressive shots of molten lava.