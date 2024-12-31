5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (Dec. 31-Jan. 6)

It’s the first week of a new year, and the best streaming services are leaping into 2025 with a small (but solid) handful of new movies that you can enjoy right now. Over the next seven days, the likes of Netflix, Max and Hulu will premier new flicks, and there’s also a major addition to PVOD.

The biggest newcomer is the premium streaming debut of “A Real Pain”. This comedy-drama sees Jesse Eisenberg (again) display his chops as a writer, director and actor. It’s been tipped for various nominations at this year’s Oscars with co-star Kieran Culkin a front-runner for Best Supporting Actor. Meanwhile, thriller fans are also well catered to this week with “The Front Room” arriving on Max, and “Mother’s Instinct” landing on Hulu.

So, if you’re still recovering from your NYE party, and have no plans to leave the sofa other than to get fresh snacks, here are the top new movies you can watch at home this week…

‘A Real Pain’ (PVOD)

“A Real Pain” is proving to be a major awards player, and is expected to continue that streak when the Oscar nominations are announced later this month. With a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes , it’s a great pick if you’re looking to start 2025 with a movie of really high quality. Plus, it pairs together Jesse Eisenberg (who also writes and directs) with Kieran Culkin, which isn’t a combination I had considered before, but it sounds like a dream team.

This comedy-drama follows two American cousins as they travel to Poland on a journey to honor their late grandmother. The international trip becomes less of a vacation when their mismatched personalities clash, and old tensions resurface. An exploration of family, the good and the bad parts, “A Real Pain” is a flick that I cannot wait to finally see for myself this month.

Buy or rent on Amazon from December 31

‘Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever’ (Netflix)

If your New Year’s resolutions include achieving immorality then Netflix has just the documentary for you. From director Chris Smith, the filmmaker behind streaming hits “Tiger King” and “Fyre”, “Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever” focuses on tech millionaire Bryan Johnson who is on a mission to extend his life longer than any human in recorded history.

The doc promises a deep dive exploration into Johnson’s motivation and the dramatic shift in his life that led to this controversial ambition to outlive just about everybody he knows. Smith has been given “intimate access to Johnson’s grueling daily routine, home life, medical procedures, and friends and family”. Plus, the feature promises to cover humanity's fear of morality.

Stream it on Netflix from January 1

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ (Netflix)

The world’s favorite claymation duo make a long-overdue return for their first feature film in almost 20 years in “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”. As the name cleverly hints the cheese-loving inventor and his best pooch pal are about to face off against a returning vengeful figure from their past, Feathers McGraw. It’s already premiered in its native U.K. over the holidays but debuts internationally via Netflix this week.

Wallace & Gromit last made a substantial appearance in 2008’s short “A Matter of Loaf and Death”, so it’s been a long time since fans got to spend quality time with the duo, and it appears the wait has been worth it. “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes , so this could be Netflix’s first must-watch movie of 2025.

Stream it on Netflix from January 3

‘The Front Room’ (Max)

If you’re looking to kick off 2025 with a jolt, “The Front Room” is a psychological horror that also blends in some comedy elements to set it apart from its contemporaries. Reviews have been pretty mixed but there’s been plenty of praise for Kathryn Hunter as the mother-in-law from hell, and if you’re okay with settling for cheap thrillers then it’s still worth a look.

Belinda (Brandy Norwood) is a pregnant woman who is struggling with internal and external stresses. Her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) has unexpectedly moved in and is making herself very comfortable in the front room that had been earmarked as a nursery. Belinda tries to be welcoming, but battle lines are drawn, and dark secrets come to light (because of course).

Stream it on Max from January 3

‘Mother’s Instinct’ (Hulu)

“Mother’s Instinct” is another psychological thriller that hasn’t enjoyed the warmest reception from critics, but I’ll go against the grain on this one and say that I found this ‘60s-set movie super compelling. It helps that stars Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway are extremely capable performers and manage to elevate the occasionally hokey dialogue. Plus, the ending has stayed with me even more than nine months after first watching it in theaters.

Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway) are neighborhoods and best friends with young boys of the same age. The two live an idyllic lifestyle in a swanky suburban, but when a tragic accident shatters their peaceful existence, their friendship becomes increasingly strained, and chilling paranoia takes hold. I recommend watching this one with as little prior knowledge as possible, so if you have a Hulu subscription add it to your watchlist and get streaming now.

Stream it on Hulu from January 3