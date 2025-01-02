'Dune: Part Two' just crashed the Netflix Top 10 — and it's 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

"Dune: Part Two" was just one of many great movies that came to Netflix at the end of 2024.

Alongside one of the greatest action movies of all time ("Mad Max: Fury Road"), the streamer also welcomed Denis Villeneuve's science fiction sequel. Just days after landing on the platform, it's already climbed to the No. 4 spot in the Netflix charts as of the time of writing.

Granted, that's not much of a surprise. After all, the "Dune" sequel was the fifth-biggest movie at the box office last year and had viewers singing its praises. In other words, it makes perfect sense that would-be viewers who missed it would be diving right into such an acclaimed feature now that "Dune: Part Two" is available on another streaming service besides Max.

If you're not already keen to be wrapped up in the epic sci-fi sequel, here's a bit more info about "Dune: Part Two," including a brief synopsis and what critics had to say about the movie (spoilers: it's a must-watch).

What is 'Dune: Part Two' about?

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Dune: Part Two" is, rather unsurprisingly, a continuation of Denis Villeneuve's take on the acclaimed Frank Herbert novel of the same name.

After establishing the conflict on Arrakis in 2021, "Part Two" follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the rest of the Fremen in the planet's dunes. As he and his mother learn the ways of their new people, he plots his revenge against those responsible for the fall of House Atreides, including his dangerous new foe, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler).

In addition to Chalamet, Butler, and Zendaya, the "Dune: Part Two" cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem, among others.

Should you stream 'Dune: Part Two' on Netflix?

The short answer is: yes. If you've not seen "Dune: Part Two" yet, you should absolutely stream it on Netflix. The sequel is every bit as immersive, visually impressive, and brilliantly crafted as its predecessor, but balances all the immaculate worldbuilding with more action, and a more propulsive forward momentum.

It's a sci-fi epic in all senses, both in terms of genre, and the fact that "Dune: Part Two" is bigger, bolder, and stuffed with big-screen spectacle moments. If nothing else, it's worth seeing just so you can chuckle every time Stilgar (Javier Bardem) marvels at Paul being the Lisan al-Gaib.

Fellow TG writer named it his No. 1 pick of the best movies of 2024, and I think I'm inclined to agree. So yes, stream "Dune: Part Two". It's not just us at Tom's Guide saying that, either; as we already mentioned, it comes highly recommended by critics and moviegoers alike, with a 92% critics rating and 95% on the Popcornmeter at Rotten Tomatoes.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey gave it a perfect 5-star score, lauding "Dune: Part Two" as both "a work of total sensory and imaginative immersion" and "the ultimate payoff to 2021's great gamble" (for being an unguaranteed sequel to an adaptation of only the second half of the original text.

Writing for ABC, movie critic Peter Travers was similarly impressed, calling "Dune: Part Two" "a feast for the eyes and ears," arguing its "multiplex-shaking spectacle and thunderous sound that remain spectacular in every sense of the word."

Likewise, Empire's Ben Travis gave Villeneuve's sequel a 4-star score, calling it "another epic helping of sci-fi wildness," "a weightier, more muscular chapter," and "a remarkable display of desert power."

If you've already watched "Dune: Part Two" and still need something new to watch, we can still help. Check out our round-up of the best sci-fi movies to stream on Netflix, or our guide to the overall best Netflix movies you can find on the streaming service for tons more streaming recommendations.