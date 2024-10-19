5 best Hulu movies you need to watch this Halloween

As Halloween creeps closer, it’s time to embrace the spooky season with a binge-worthy movie marathon. Hulu, known for its diverse library, has some great horror movies that will leave you on edge and ready for a scare-filled night. There’s something for every type of horror lover on the streaming service this October.

Whether you’re watching alone (brave soul!) or hosting a spooky movie night with friends, these picks will deliver the perfect combination of terror, thrills and fun. Don’t say I didn’t warn you — these five movies on Hulu are guaranteed to send a chill down your spine and give you the Halloween fright you’re craving.

‘Barbarian’ (2022)

BARBARIAN | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 9 - YouTube Watch On

“Barbarian” is a horror-thriller movie that takes the concept of a rental gone wrong to terrifying new heights. The story begins when Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives at a Detroit rental home late at night, only to find that it's been double-booked. A man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there. Though initially cautious, Tess decides to stay the night.

What follows is a nightmare that Tess couldn’t have imagined. The seemingly normal house reveals a dark and horrifying secret lurking in its basement. The movie shifts from a suspenseful, slow-burn mystery into a full-blown horror experience, as Tess finds hidden rooms and disturbing truths about the house and its history.

‘The Purge’ (2013)

The Purge Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

“The Purge” has to be one of the scariest horror movies ever. And no, it doesn’t have monsters or eerie supernatural forces. It just has ordinary people… doing very horrible things. This dystopian horror is set in a future America where, for one night each year, all crime (including murder) is legal. This annual event, known as "The Purge," is sanctioned by the government as a way for citizens to release their pent-up anger and aggression, supposedly resulting in a more peaceful and orderly society for the rest of the year.

The movie centers around James Sandin (Ethan Hawke), a wealthy home security salesman, and his family, who plan to safely ride out the night inside their fortified home. However, their security is compromised when their son, Charlie (Max Burkholder), lets a wounded stranger inside, drawing the attention of a masked group of violent purgers who demand the man be handed over. As tensions rise, the family is forced to confront the moral dilemma of protecting the stranger or saving themselves, all while trying to survive the brutal threats of the purgers outside.

‘Ready or Not’ (2019)

Now is the perfect time to watch “Ready or Not” on the streamer, especially with a sequel currently in the works (and I’m very excited about it). The movie’s unique premise and blend of horror and comedy have garnered a strong fanbase, making it an excellent pick for a Halloween watch or a movie night with friends.

This horror-thriller follows Grace (Samara Weaving), a young bride who marries into a wealthy family with a peculiar tradition. On the night of her wedding, she discovers that her new in-laws have a ritual of playing a deadly game. Grace must survive the night while being hunted by her new family members, who believe that if they fail to sacrifice her, they will face dire consequences. There are several clever twists and satirical moments that keep the tension high and the stakes even higher.

‘Mr. Crocket’ (2024)

Mr. Crocket | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

“Mr. Crocket” is one of Hulu’s latest releases that I recently checked out , and it turned out to be a mind-bending thrill ride. I went in with low expectations, but to my surprise, it delivered just the right amount of horror — perfect for getting into the Halloween spirit.

This horror centers around a sinister 1993 children’s show host, Mr. Crocket (Elvis Nolasco), who horrifyingly steps out of TV screens to abduct children while gruesomely targeting their abusive or neglectful parents. At the heart of the story is Summer (Jerrika Hinton), a grieving mother struggling to reconnect with her son, Major (Ayden Gavin), after the death of his father. When their emotional distance catches the attention of Mr. Crocket, he abducts Major into his twisted realm. The movie follows Summer’s relentless and terrifying journey to rescue her son from the clutches of the eerie entertainer before it’s too late.

‘Sting’ (2024)

STING Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Afraid of spiders? This movie might not be for you, unless you can stomach large deadly spiders hell bent on consuming humans. “Sting” is a thrilling creature horror centered on 12-year-old Charlotte (Alyla Browne), whose pet spider rapidly grows into a monstrous, flesh-eating creature after it crash-lands on Earth inside a ping-pong-ball-sized asteroid.

As Charlotte's beloved pet transforms into a terrifying menace, she must fight for both her life and her family’s survival. Directed by Kiah Roache-Turner, the movie delivers intense action, creepy creature effects and a suspenseful plot filled with danger and chaos as Charlotte faces off against the giant, deadly spider.

