How to watch Puppy Bowl 2025 online and stream from anywhere — date, TV channels, Super Bowl for dogs
It's two teams of dogs from shelters playing football in a tiny stadium. What's not to like?
Now in its 21st year, fun Super Bowl precursor the Puppy Bowl 2025 needs little introduction but here's one anyway. It is "the longest running call-to-adoption TV event in the world" and serves to highlight the dogs' journeys from birth to adoption and the shelters and rescues that help them find their forever homes. It is also an excuse for terrible puns and an unnecessary amount of cuteness. That's what makes it so pupular.
Here's how you can watch the Puppy Bowl 2025 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
Puppy Bowl 2025 hits our screens on Sunday, February 9 at 2 p.m.ET/ 11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet and is also available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus.
• U.S. — Animal Planet/ Max
• U.K./Canada/Australia — Discovery Plus
This year Julep, the first-ever St. Bernard mix, and Smoosh, a Pekingese, will lead Team Fluff, while Mr. Pickles, a Pug-Chihuahua from Dallas, and Tuani, a Chihuahua-German shepherd from Nicaragua, will head up Team Ruff in the challenge for the Walmart 'Lombarky' trophy at the Progressive Stadium.
Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks, said in a statement: "Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness and of course, puppies, every year."
And, indeed, it will be the largest ever event with 142 dogs from 80 shelters and rescues across 40 states and two countries with all dogs available for adoption. "Win or lose," Lee went on, "Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9 and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend."
Read on and discover how you can watch the Puppy Bowl 2025 online with all the streaming details you need below, and of course we've also got a guide on how to watch Super Bowl live streams, for free and from wherever you are.
How to watch Puppy Bowl 2025 online in the U.S.
Puppy Bowl 2025"arrives on Super Bowl Sunday, February 9 at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT and is available to stream on Animal Planet, HBO's Max platform and Discovery Plus.
Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.
HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.
You can also watch live on TV on the Animal Planet channel which is available with most cable plans as well as alternatives like Sling and Fubo.
The Puppy Bowl will also stream on Discovery Plus.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".
Watch Puppy Bowl 2025 from anywhere in the world
If you're traveling overseas and Puppy Bowl 2025 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN.
It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch Puppy Bowl 2025 online from wherever you are in the world.
Watch Puppy Bowl 2025 around the world
How to watch Puppy Bowl 2025 online in the U.K., Canada and Australia
Outside the U.S., Puppy Bowl 2025 is available to stream internationally on Discovery Plus on Sunday, February 9 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT/7 p.m. GMT.
Discovery Plus subscriptions start at CA$5.99 / £3.99 / AUD$5.99.
Those on vacation or working away home who want to watch on their usual domestic streaming platform will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.
Puppy Bowl 2025 trailer
Puppy Bowl 2025 Team line-ups
TEAM FLUFF
Abigail - Labrador Retriever mix from Operation Paws for Homes in Alexandria, Virginia. Abigail is the pup who brings the chaos, the joy, and a whole lot of zoomies to the game! She’ll run circles around Team Ruff – literally!
Smoosh - Pekingese from the Florida Little Dog Rescue in Saint Cloud, Florida. As the first ever Pekingese to take the Puppy Bowl field, Smoosh is proud and ready to represent. Let’s just say that this little floof is definitely going to make a big impression on defense!
Paws Allen - Labrador Retriever mix from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue in Buffalo, New York. Like his namesake, Paws Allen is known for his incredible arm strength – especially when it comes to tug-of-war! He’s sure to get the crowd cheering on gameday!
Kiki - Chihuahua mixfrom Florida Little Dog Rescue in Saint Cloud, Florida. Whether she’s water girl or on the front of the offensive line, Kiki is just happy to be part of the team. Another thing she loves? Naps. A relatable pup, but please Kiki – wait until after the game!
Charlotte - American Cocker Spaniel from Humane Society of Missouri in St. Louis, Missouri. Charlotte knows that she has a lot of fans in the stadium, but she's not here to steal the spotlight! Some may call her the ultimate team player.
Carl - Bulldog mix from Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue in New York, New York. This pup sure knows how to stay cool and collected on the field. He may be blind, but that doesn’t stop Carl from keeping his eyes on the prize!
Alice - Chihuahua mix from Florida Little Dog Rescue in Saint Cloud, Florida. Alice may be adorable, but she is not to be underestimated. She comes off the bench shy but then is a ball of energy on the field! Let's see what she can do gameday!
Whoopie - Great Pyrenees mix from Wags & Walks in Nashville, Tennessee. Whoopie is known to be the biggest sweetheart on the field, and the biggest cheerleader for her team. With this fluffy girl on the team, Team Fluff may be headed for total domination.
TEAM RUFF
Trio - Boston Terrier from Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue in New York, New York. Trio is tiny but mighty with a huge personality that wins over crowds. He was born with a leg-deformity and STILL has the strongest kick Team Ruff has ever seen!
Maxx - Doberman Pinscher from the Nevada SPCA in Las Vegas, Nevada. This good boy is free-spirited and is always ready to catch a ball... or four. Even with just three legs, he runs circles around the competition.
Foxtrot - Border Collie mix from Pet Haven in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He’s got a happy-go-lucky personality and is ALWAYS ready to have a good time on or off the field. We love a work hard play hard mentality.
Mr Pickles - Pug mix from Dallas Dog in Dallas, Texas. This feisty pup doesn’t back down from a fight. Get ready to hear him bark his thoughts all over the stadium!
Enrique - Miniature pinscher mix from The Sato Project in New York, New York. Enrique is a cheerful pup who is here to show you that the water bowl breaks can be just as wild and exciting as the gameplay on the field! He’s sure to make a splash!
Demure - Cairn Terrier from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, Virginia. Demure is ready to bring the energy to the stadium AND is always looking to make new friends. As long as they're very cutesy and very mindful, of course!
Dee-Bone Samuel - Poodle mix from the Sacramento SPCA in Sacramento, California. Like his namesake, Dee-Bone Samuel is known to be a versatile player on the field. He may start off a bit reserved, but when the ball rolls his way, watch out! This dog is always ready to make some big plays.
Beethoven - Great Pyrenees mix comes from Best Friends Animal Society in New York, New York. This little pup’s curiosity knows no bounds – but don’t worry, Beethoven will make sure to cuddle his way into your heart AND into the endzone!
