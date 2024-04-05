How to watch 'Sugar' starring Colin Farrell online from anywhere

What happens when you engage one of the best private eyes in L.A. to find your missing granddaughter? Film mogul Jonathan Siegel is about to find out. Colin Farrell stars as sharp-suited gumshoe John Sugar in the new Apple TV Plus thriller “Sugar".

The 8-part comedy co-starring Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell and Anna Gunn premieres with the first two episodes on Friday, April 5 with new episodes airing on Friday each week.

'Sugar': watching info, streaming, release date Release date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 8

Is it a noir thriller? Is it neo-noir? Does it really matter? The irony is that it almost certainly would matter to John Sugar, the charismatic private eye (played by Colin Farrell) hired to find Olivia, a film mogul’s missing granddaughter.

Film is his thing, you see. He is a cineaste. A movie nerd. He is absolutely not just a hard man for hire. He is, according to Farrell, "A tender character... [who] obviously inhabits a world of darkness and criminality and lives alone."

All the usual noir detective tropes are here - inner turmoil, heavy drinking, sharp one liners and casual violence - but the quirk that makes him different is his love of film, a motif referenced by quick cut flashbacks to “Double Indemnity” and “The Big Heat”.

It shouldn’t work but it does. The rest looks after itself as a sun-drenched California provides the backdrop and Farrell, channelling Bogart as a 21st century Sam Spade, walks, talks and looks the part.

When secrets start to be revealed and the façade of glamour and sophistication surrounding the film business begins to drop away to reveal the ugly truth, it is the suave John Sugar who emerges from it all as a new and genuine small screen hero.

Here's how to watch "Sugar" on Apple TV Plus anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.

The first two episodes of "Sugar" drop on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 5 (almost certainly) at midnight ET / 5 a.m. BST / 3 p.m. AEDT with subsequent installments coming out every Friday until May 17. Here's the schedule in full:

Episode 1: — "Olivia" — Friday, April 5

Episode 2: — "These People, These Places" — Friday, April 5

Episode 3: — TBC — Friday, April 12

Episode 4: — TBC — Friday, April 19

Episode 5: — "Boy In The Corner" — Friday, April 26

Episode 6: — "The Gun" — Friday, May 3

Episode 7: — "Cabal" — Friday, May 10

Episode 8: — "Farewell" — Friday, May 17

Watch 'Sugar' anywhere

How to watch 'Sugar' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia

"Sugar" airs exclusively on <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple TV Plus. There's an <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month. Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/watch-masters-of-the-air-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Masters of the Air," "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/killers-of-the-flower-moon-streaming-date-when-will-it-be-on-apple-tv-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Killers of the Flower Moon," "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/watch-criminal-record-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Criminal Record," and "Severance".

How to watch 'Sugar' from anywhere

Who is in the cast of Sugar? Colin Farrell as John Sugar

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ruby

Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackie

James Cromwell as Jonathan Siegel

Anna Gunn as Margit

Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel

Nate Corddry as David Siegel

Sydney Chandler as Olivia Siegel

Alex Hernandez as Kenny

Lindsay Pulsipher as TBC

Txunamy Ortiz as Patricia

Miguel Sandoval as Thomas Kinsey

Elizabeth Anweis as Mrs Siegel

Jason Butler Harner as Henry

Massi Furlan as Carlos

Adrian Martinez as Glen

Eric Lange as Stallings

Scott Lawrence as Dr Vickers