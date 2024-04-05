How to watch 'Sugar' starring Colin Farrell online from anywhere
Get ready to welcome a new kind of private eye. John Sugar is handsome, cool but doesn't like guns
What happens when you engage one of the best private eyes in L.A. to find your missing granddaughter? Film mogul Jonathan Siegel is about to find out. Colin Farrell stars as sharp-suited gumshoe John Sugar in the new Apple TV Plus thriller “Sugar".
The 8-part comedy co-starring Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell and Anna Gunn premieres with the first two episodes on Friday, April 5 with new episodes airing on Friday each week.
Release date: Friday, April 5, 2024
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 8
Is it a noir thriller? Is it neo-noir? Does it really matter? The irony is that it almost certainly would matter to John Sugar, the charismatic private eye (played by Colin Farrell) hired to find Olivia, a film mogul’s missing granddaughter.
Film is his thing, you see. He is a cineaste. A movie nerd. He is absolutely not just a hard man for hire. He is, according to Farrell, "A tender character... [who] obviously inhabits a world of darkness and criminality and lives alone."
All the usual noir detective tropes are here - inner turmoil, heavy drinking, sharp one liners and casual violence - but the quirk that makes him different is his love of film, a motif referenced by quick cut flashbacks to “Double Indemnity” and “The Big Heat”.
It shouldn’t work but it does. The rest looks after itself as a sun-drenched California provides the backdrop and Farrell, channelling Bogart as a 21st century Sam Spade, walks, talks and looks the part.
When secrets start to be revealed and the façade of glamour and sophistication surrounding the film business begins to drop away to reveal the ugly truth, it is the suave John Sugar who emerges from it all as a new and genuine small screen hero.
Here's how to watch "Sugar" on Apple TV Plus anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.
"Sugar" episode titles and dates
The first two episodes of "Sugar" drop on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 5 (almost certainly) at midnight ET / 5 a.m. BST / 3 p.m. AEDT with subsequent installments coming out every Friday until May 17. Here's the schedule in full:
- Episode 1: — "Olivia" — Friday, April 5
- Episode 2: — "These People, These Places" — Friday, April 5
- Episode 3: — TBC — Friday, April 12
- Episode 4: — TBC — Friday, April 19
- Episode 5: — "Boy In The Corner" — Friday, April 26
- Episode 6: — "The Gun" — Friday, May 3
- Episode 7: — "Cabal" — Friday, May 10
- Episode 8: — "Farewell" — Friday, May 17
Watch 'Sugar' anywhere
How to watch 'Sugar' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Sugar" airs exclusively on <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple TV Plus. There's an <a href="https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.4000?at=1001l369U&ct=hawk-custom-tracking&itscg=30200&itsct=Future_TV" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/watch-masters-of-the-air-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Masters of the Air," "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/killers-of-the-flower-moon-streaming-date-when-will-it-be-on-apple-tv-plus" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Killers of the Flower Moon," "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/watch-criminal-record-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"" data-link-merchant="tv.apple.com"">Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'Sugar' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can still watch "Sugar" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal
Who is in the cast of Sugar?
- Colin Farrell as John Sugar
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ruby
- Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackie
- James Cromwell as Jonathan Siegel
- Anna Gunn as Margit
- Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel
- Nate Corddry as David Siegel
- Sydney Chandler as Olivia Siegel
- Alex Hernandez as Kenny
- Lindsay Pulsipher as TBC
- Txunamy Ortiz as Patricia
- Miguel Sandoval as Thomas Kinsey
- Elizabeth Anweis as Mrs Siegel
- Jason Butler Harner as Henry
- Massi Furlan as Carlos
- Adrian Martinez as Glen
- Eric Lange as Stallings
- Scott Lawrence as Dr Vickers
