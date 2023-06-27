Wow! Samsung's best PS5 SSD crashes to lowest price in early Prime Day deal

Early Prime Day deals have arrived with Amazon already discounting loads of best-selling items ahead of its annual sales event, which is scheduled to begin on July 11. And while you might be tempted to wait until then to start shopping, if you want to boost your PS5 storage we’ve just spotted a deal you won’t want to miss.

Right now, the Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) is on sale for $179 at Amazon. That’s $60 off its full retail price of $239, and the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this highly-rated PS5-compatible SSD. It’s one of the best PS5 SSD deals right now.

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity. Check other retailers: $179 @ Samsung | $179 @ Newegg| $179 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro is the successor to the best-selling Samsung 980 Pro, and it’s one of the best PS5 internal SSDs overall. It’s not technically a licensed PlayStation product, but it comfortably meets all of Sony’s requirements for a PS5 SSD. And if that doesn’t put your mind at ease, Samsung itself has confirmed that the drive is fully compatible with Sony’s newest video game console.

This model comes with a pre-attached heatsink which is helpful as Sony advises that any SSD slotted into the PS5’s storage expansion bay must have some form of cooling. Plus, when you add a new SSD to your PS5, it won't replace the console’s existing storage capacity. That means with this Samsung 990 Pro SSD installed, you’ll have an extra 2TB of hard drive space alongside the 667GBs that come as standard. That’s enough space to store dozens of the best PS5 games, and still have room left over for sizeable updates or patches.

As the average file size of blockbuster games continues to increase, you might find that your PS5’s stock hard drive just isn’t cutting it. And while upgrading your storage capacity was previously a fairly expensive task ( I paid $270 for a 1TB SSD back in 2021), thanks to this early Prime Day deal you can score a speedy 2TB Samsung SSD at a reduced price.

Plus, if you’ve got other items on your Prime Day shopping list, be sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide over the next couple of weeks as we’ll be bringing you comprehensive coverage of Amazon’s annual sales event to make sure you don’t miss out on an all-time low price.