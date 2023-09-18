Wow! Amazon just slashed $500 off the best OLED TV we've reviewed

I cover lots of TV deals for Tom's Guide, but this has to be one of the best I've ever seen. Our choice for the best OLED TV on the market has just seen a big discount that brings it down to its lowest price ever.

Right now the Samsung 55" S95C OLED TV is $1,999 at Amazon. This is a huge $500 off its usual price. And, just for context, Best Buy currently asks $2,199 for this TV.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Check other retailers: $2,199 @ Best Buy

We rank the Samsung S95C as the best OLED TV on the market. Simply put, it offers stunning picture quality, brightness and an impressively sleek design.

We put this TV to the test in our Samsung S95C OLED review, to very impressive results. It delivered a peak brightess of 1,370 nits, achieved a Delta-E score of 1.4 and covered 141.5% of the Rec 709 color gamut. This TV is bright, vibrant and satisfyingly recreates fast motion, details and action. The S95C's powerful processor also upscales content to 4K very well.

We also rank the Samsung S95C as the best gaming TV you can buy. We saw an incredibly low lag time of 9.2ms in our tests, meaning gaming is very responsive. FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and a full array of 4 HDMI 2.1 ports are all on show. As a bonus, this TV can reach a refresh rate of up to 144Hz if you want to use it as a PC gaming monitor.

Samsung's One Connect box is one of our favorite features about this TV. This box houses the TV's components, keeping the TV's main body super-thin, and makes for very easy cable management.

However, the downside to the S95C is that we've heard better audio from other TVs. It's okay for watching TV and movies, but we found that the S95C's sound lacked bass. Adding one of the best soundbars would fix this problem.

We think that the Samsung S95C is the best OLED TV you can buy right now, so make sure to take advantage of this discount. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.