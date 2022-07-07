Nintendo has revealed that the first-ever special-edition Nintendo Switch OLED model will be themed around Splatoon 3, and it looks seriously fresh.

While Nintendo has previously released a variety of limited-edition models for the standard Switch console, this Splatoon 3 console is the first time the refreshed OLED model has been given a makeover. Note that there are no hardware changes here, it's the same great handheld/home console hybrid but with a Splatoon-inspired skin.

Previous special edition Switch consoles have proved to be very popular. In fact, several have become collector's items that can now only be found on the resale market. So, if the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition has caught your eye we advise getting a pre-order ahead of the launch.

The console is currently scheduled to splash down on August 26, two weeks before the Splatoon 3 game. A similarly-themed Switch Pro controller and carry case will follow in early September. Below you’ll find all the links you need to secure your limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED console ahead of launch.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition online

The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is set to launch in both Europe and North America, but right now only U.K. retailers are taking pre-orders. We will update this page once the console is available at U.S. retailers, we expect the likes of Amazon, Walmart and GameStop to all carry the console in due course.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition: £319 @ Nintendo Store (opens in new tab)

The Splatoon 3 Edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED console wraps the popular gaming device in a funky inkling-themed wrap. It also sports all the Nintendo Switch OLED upgrades including a larger, more vibrant, screen, a wider kickstart and an improved docking station.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition: £64 @ Nintendo Store (opens in new tab)

The Pro Controller is an essential accessory if you take your Nintendo Switch gaming seriously. And this limited edition Splatoon 3 model is perfect for all-night sessions of ranked Turf War or for taking on the hardest challenges in the co-op Salmon Run mode.

What is Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Released to mark the launch of highly-anticipated multiplayer shooter Splatoon 3, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is pretty much exactly what it sounds like — a special edition version of Nintendo’s extremely popular Switch console.

It features two limited edition purple and green Joy-Cons both decked out with Splatoon decals and a really neat color-fading effect. Plus, the back of the Switch console itself is wrapped in Splatoon artwork, and if that wasn’t enough the white docking station is also adorned with images of inklings, octolings and in-game images — the neon yellow ink splat is a nice touch as well.

Rather curiously the package does not include a copy of the Splatoon 3 game. While this definitely seems counterintuitive, anybody who wants an entire console covered in Splatoon artwork probably wants the latest game in the franchise as well, it’s not the first time Nintendo has pulled a move like this. 2020’s Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition also didn’t come with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Alongside the console, Nintendo is releasing a Splatoon 3 Switch Pro controller and a carry case, perfect for extended play sessions and taking your Switch on the go. These are both scheduled to launch a few weeks after the special edition console on September 9. This is also the same date Splatoon 3 is scheduled to release.