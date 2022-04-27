This killer Lenovo OLED Chromebook just dropped to $399

The original Lenovo Chromebook Duet holds a spot in our list of best Chromebooks. It packs a sharp screen, great battery life, and solid performance. Lenovo's back with the Chromebook Duet 5 and although we haven't reviewed it yet, it looks very promising, especially now that it's on sale. 

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for just $399. That's $100 off and one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen.

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 features the same detachable keyboard and fabric back cover with built-in kickstand found in its predecessor. However, the comparisons end there as the new laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. 

OLED displays are still pretty rare in laptops, especially Chromebooks. OLEDs typically deliver more vibrant colors, inkier blacks, and sharper contrasts than non-OLED screens — the 4K AMOLED display in the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, for example, made watching movies and light gaming on a Chromebook a joy.

According to Lenovo, the Chromebook Duet 5's OLED display can achieve 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and deliver brightness levels of up to 400 nits, which would make it pretty eye-catching. And while an OLED display can quickly zap battery life, Lenovo claims its 42WHr battery will deliver up to 15 hours of use on a single charge. 

Whether it can last that long (or longer) under real-world conditions remains to be seen as we've yet to test one ourselves. Nevertheless, this potent laptop looks like a solid successor to the original Duet.

