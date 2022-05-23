This is one of the best sports bras I've ever worn — and it's on sale

As a fitness editor, I’ve run in a lot of sports bras in my time. From the ones that get so soggy you feel like you’ve stood in a shower after a sunny run, to the ones that chafe, I’ve tested them all so you don’t have to. That being said, one of the best sports bras I’ve run in is the Nike Alpha UltraBreathe, and it just dropped as part of Nike's Memorial Day sales.

Currently, you can get the Nike Alpha UltraBreathe on sale for $45 at Nike. The sale includes three different colors — pink, pink and green, and pink and white. The bra comes in sizes XS to 2XL, so you’ll need to use Nike’s sports bra converter to switch your regular bra size to a sports bra. For reference, I’m a 32C and ran in a size small.

Nike Alpha UltraBreathe: was $75 now $45 @Nike

The Alpha UltraBreathe has a savings of 38% across three different colors — pink, pink/green, and pink/white. At the time of writing, the bra is still available in a number of different sizes.

The Nike Alpha UltraBreathe is a high-support bra, designed for running, boxing, and HIIT training. As its name suggests, it’s designed to be lightweight and breathable — it dries quickly, even after the sweatiest speed session, and it’s wonderfully supportive.

My criteria for a good running sports bra is simple — it needs to fit well, it needs to not chafe, and it needs to be easy to get on and, more importantly, off, when it’s wet and sweaty after a run. The Alpha UltraBreathe ticked all these boxes.

Fit-wise, despite having to convert my size via the Nike website, I found it fit well — the bra has adjustable straps, which helps you really tighten the bra for extra support. There’s also a slightly weird looking overlay that sits across the chest to minimize bounce and offer an extra level of support.

The bra fastens with two hook and eye clasps, which were a little fiddly to get the hang of at first, but not having to pull a wet bra overhead at the end of the run was a fantastic change to the likes of the Nike FE/NOM Flyknit high support bra. I found it easiest to do the top clasp up, slip the bra on over my head, then do the bottom clasp up, rather than having to awkwardly twist to fasten the bra.

During the run, I frequently forgot about this bra, meaning it’s taken me longer than normal to review it, but I’m taking this as a good sign. I’d argue if you are thinking about a sports bra or a pair of running shorts, they’re not doing their job, and I found I was running comfortably in this bra, whether it be for a half marathon, or a speed session on the track.