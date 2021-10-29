This 25% off Viscosoft mattress topper sale is a dream for hot sleepers

Sleep specialist Viscosoft is known for its comfy range of mattress toppers, and in the brand’s time-limited sale you can save 25% on all of the brand’s bed toppers, including the best-selling Viscosoft Active Cooling Copper Topper. The 25% off discount reduces the starting price of the Active Cooling model to $249.95 (was $334.95), saving you up to $135 on the largest size.

The Active Cooling Copper Topper is four inches thick, making it deeper than the legendary Tempur Topper Supreme, and has an equally cradling effect on your body to relieve aches and pains.

The best mattress toppers are designed to breathe new life into your old bed, and Viscosoft’s range is perfect for that job. There are basic memory foam toppers to pick from, with prices now starting from just $54.95 (was $74.95), as well as lavender-infused options to help you feel calmer before sleep.

For a topper that aligns your spine, cushions your pressure points and eliminates motion transfer, take a look at the Select High Density Mattress Topper, now on sale from $159.95 (was $214.95) at Viscosoft.

Image Viscosoft Active Cooling Topper: was from $334.95 $249.95 at Viscosoft

Available in black or white, and made with cooling, copper-infused foam, Viscosoft’s Active Cooling topper would not only transform your existing bed, it could boost comfort on a futon or air bed too. It’s four inches thick and dishes out dual-layer support and pressure relief for your whole body. It’s also easy to fit, thanks to adjustable straps and a slip-resistant mesh base.

Even the best mattress needs a helping hand in the comfort stakes from time to time, so if you’re looking to make your bed firmer or softer, these time-limited mattress topper deals are a good place to start. With 25% off, plus free delivery and a 60-day money-back guarantee, Viscosoft’s toppers are well worth considering if you want a better night’s sleep for less. They are particularly well suited to those of you who suffer from allergies or who are after a little extra in-bed comfort to help relieve achy joints.

The Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper is now on sale from just $179.95 (was $239.95) for a dual foam and pillow top with luxury levels of comfort. If you want something squishier and much cheaper, try the Reflex Gel Mattress Topper. It starts at $54.95 (was $74.95) and delivers top-notch cosiness and responsive support without the high price tag.

Decided that it’s time instead to get a new mattress? No problem, as we’re already seeing plenty of Black Friday mattress deals to pick from, no matter your sleep style or budget. These include early discounts from some of the best memory foam mattress brands, including Nectar, DreamCloud and Tuft & Needle, and top mattresses in a box from the likes of Saatva and Purple.

