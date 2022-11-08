These Bose headphones just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday

Early Black Friday deals are getting hotter by the day, and wireless headphones are one of the most popular audio products right now, making it best time to purchase the finest audio tech at cheaper prices.

Right now, the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II-White are on sale for $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $80 off. While they’re not the newest headphones we've seen, the Bose SoundLink pedigree promises a rich and well balanced sound, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen them at.

Do keep in mind that popular audio products have a habit of selling out really fast, so make sure to take advantage of this tremendous deal while stocks last.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink II: $229 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A little older than the legendary Bose QuietComfort II headphones, the SoundLink wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality, great comfort and a stylish look. At $80 off their usual retail price, these are definitely worth a look.

Originally released in 2015, the SoundLink headphones were superseded by the company’s Quiet Comfort II range, and although they don’t have aptX or active noise cancellation tech built in, they promise strong performance that befits the brand's pedigree with passive over-ear noise isolation to block out every day sounds.

We haven't reviewed these headphones at Tom's Guide, but they're rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 32,000 reviews. They claim to deliver 15 hours of battery life as well as a built-in microphone for voice and video calls and they ship with a carry case.

Overall, this is a spectacular all-time best deal we've seen for the Bose SoundLink headphones, so if you're serious about purchasing a pair, make sure to hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long at this price.

If you're looking for more savings check out our Black Friday deals live blog (opens in new tab), which is rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances, and even more headphones.