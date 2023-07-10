The new Google Pixel 7a is the perfect budget phone and it just got $50 cheaper for Prime Day

The Google Pixel 7a is a great choice if you're shopping for a smartphone on a budget, offering the same killer camera, powerful processor and other perks as Google's flagship devices for a fraction of the cost. It's easily a contender for one of the best cheap phones on the market, and this deal knocks its already affordable price even lower.

For Prime Day, you can get the Google Pixel 7a for just $449 on Amazon. That's $50 off. It's the lowest price I've ever seen for this phone and one of the best smartphone deals of the season.

Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

The Pixel 7a isn't your usual budget phone. It practically matches Google's flagship Pixel 7, offering a Tensor G2 chip, a 90Hz refresh rate and a top-of-the-line 64MP camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said the Pixel 7a offers the most premium features out of any value phone for your money.

The Google Pixel 7a is an awesome phone, offering a host of premium features at a less-than-premium price.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, we called it one of the best cheap phones out there. Its 6.1-inch OLED display can scale up to a 90Hz refresh rate, just like the Pixel 7 can. In our tests, we saw a max brightness reading of 931 nits, meaning you'll easily be able to see the screen even when out in bright sunlight.

And of course, being a Pixel phone, the cameras on the Pixel 7a are top-tier. The main shooter outshines even the Pixel 7 with a 64MP lens. And with a 13MP ultrawide and 13MP selfie lens to boot, there's a reason the Google Pixel 7a landed a top spot on our best camera phones list.

Thanks to its Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7a can go toe-to-toe with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro when it comes to performance. That includes useful photo editing features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur to touch up blurriness or remove unwanted objects from your shots.

As far as battery life, the Google Pixel 7a didn't make our best phone battery life list, but it's enough to get most people through the day. We saw about 10 hours of use on a single charge in our tests. Plus, the Google Pixel 7a supports wireless charging, which is not a feature you see a lot in this price range.

So if you're looking for a low-cost smartphone that doesn't skimp on premium features, this Google Pixel 7a deal might be for you. And if you're interested in even more savings, be sure to stay tuned to our Prime Day coverage.