The Google Pixel 6a just crashed to $249 for Prime Day — lowest price ever

Prime Day is a great time to pick up one of the best cheap phones for even cheaper than usual. Which is why we'd be doing you a disservice not to point you toward this great Pixel 6a offer.

Right now, you can purchase the Google Pixel 6a in Charcoal black for $249 at Amazon if you're a Prime member. That's $100 off the normal retail price, and the lowest the phone's ever been sold for.

U.K. residents aren't left out, as the Pixel 6a is going for £273 at Amazon U.K., a £116 discount. Just be aware that this model has dropped to £275 in the past, so you may want to hold out for a further discount if you can.

Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal): was $349 now $249 @ Amazon U.S.

Lowest Price! Get a flagship-grade photography experience, along with unique Google software features for the smallest amount of money possible with this Amazon Prime Day deal. You get a bright OLED display, great cameras and smart features like Magic Eraser. The Snow and Sage options are unfortunately out of stock.

Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal): was £399 now £273 @ Amazon U.K. Although the price could drop further, this is an excellent deal for U.K. phone buyers on the same black Pixel 6a. The other color options are discounted too, but not as deeply.

As you'll see in our Google Pixel 6a review, we really like this phone's camera performance from its dual 12MP lenses. You also get amazing software processing and editing tools like Magic Eraser. Its bright OLED display, super-portable 6.1-inch frame, and the included Tensor chipset will also impress you too.

We have to warn you though: the Pixel 6a's Battery life is pretty short, even for its size. The newer Pixel 7a lasts longer on a charge, but you shouldn't pass on the Pixel 6a, especially at this price. I still recommend the Pixel 6a to smartphone buyers who aren't fussed with having the latest features and would much prefer saving additional money.

If you want to play the field some more before committing to a cheap Pixel 6a, take a glance at our Prime Day phone deals for the latest deals across iPhone and Android devices, from budget to flagship.