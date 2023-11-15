The Galaxy S22 Ultra can beat some of the best phones today — and it’s just $399 in Black Friday sale

There are very few phones in the market even now that have quadruple cameras. It’s rare and exactly one of the many reasons why Best Buy’s early Black Friday deal for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra stands out. For a limited time, you can get this Samsung phone at the ridiculous price of $399, making it one of the best early Black Friday phone deals around.

Let that sink in. That’s because the Galaxy S22 Ultra launched in 2022 with a price of $1,199, setting the bar even higher for premium flagship phones. I personally can’t fathom myself ever paying that amount for any phone, even if I think the Galaxy S22 Ultra can still beat some of the best phones today.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $399 @ Best Buy

Armed with quadruple cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a gorgeous 6.8-inch Super AMOLED, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can still beat some of the best phones today. Best Buy's $800 discount off the original price makes this phone even more appealing.

This Samsung Galaxy phone deal translates to a 66% discount. AT&T customers will be able to get this deal with an activation through Best Buy, while Verizon customers will have to pony up $499 for the S22 Ultra. They’re still incredible deals because the Galaxy S22 price is effectively reduced down to the level of most mid-range phones, like the Pixel 7a and iPhone SE (2022).

What I love about this deal is that you’re getting a flagship phone at a midrange price. Furthermore, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still offers the same 100x Super Zoom as the newer Galaxy S23 Ultra. At one point, the Galaxy S22 Ultra held a spot in our best camera phones list, thanks in part to the incredible performance of its 108MP main camera. It also can record video in 8K resolution, so it offers extra utility for video editors such as myself when it comes to having a little wiggle room during the editing process.

And finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra remains a productivity workhorse thanks to its outstanding multi-tasking, responsive performance courtesy of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and the included S Pen. It’s also literally like a computer in my pocket because I’ve frequently leveraged Samsung DeX to get that desktop PC experience whenever I’ve connected the phone to a monitor via USB-C.