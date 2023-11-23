The best PS5 games of 2023 are discounted in Black Friday sales — 13 deals I’d buy now

It’s been a pretty incredible year for new games. 2023 stacks up alongside the likes of 1998, 2004 and 2007 as one of the strongest years in gaming ever. And thanks to Black Friday sales you can now save on loads of the best PS5 games released over the past few months.

Blockbuster titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are all discounted, alongside some equally excellent hidden gems including Lies of P, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, The Crew Motorfest and Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. Yes, we’re still waiting for money-off sales on the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2, but in the meantime, there are plenty of big savings to be had on games that are just as worthy of your time.

With so many big savings on critically acclaimed PS5 games released in 2023, now is the perfect time to circle back to some of the games you missed earlier in the year. So, if you’re looking for something new to play, here are the 13 PS5 game deals I recommend right now.

The best Black Friday PS5 game deals right now

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $39 @ Best Buy

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $69 now $35 @ Amazon

The Final Fantasy franchise has never been scared to reinvent itself, and this 16th mainline entry is one of the most radical departures to date. Packing real-time combat, and a focus on epic-scale boss battles, Final Fantasy XVI is a highly cinematic experience. Plus, it packs a dark medieval setting and a grown-up story that casts you as a fallen prince on a mission of redemption.

Lies of P: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a powerful puppet come to life. Just don't expect to overcome the game's many brutal bosses without a few defeats along the way

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ GameStop

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Dead Space: was $69 now $34 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The planet-cracking ship USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies if you want to survive this nightmare ordeal.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. This collection is ideal for newcomers to MGS.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Street Fighter 6: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

The latest entry in the beloved Street Fighter franchise offers a "classic experience built for a modern era" which in simple terms means that Street Fighter 6 combines the series' trademark polished fighting gameplay with a vibrant art style and a suite of modes that allow you to play how you. It's the most accessible Street Fighter to date, but it's also deep enough for fighting game veterans to sink their teeth into for hours.

Dead Island 2: was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Dead Island 2 offers players a sun-soaked playground crawling with the undead. Using just about any weapon you can get your hands on, it's your job to slay your throughway Hell-A from the mansions of Beverly Hills to the boardwalk of Venice Beach. Fully playable in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a rip-roaring open-world game full of zombies to slaughter, survivors to assist and powerful loot to collect.

The Crew Motorfest: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Travel to the breathtaking island of O'ahu, Hawaii in The Crew Motorfest, an open-world racing game that lets you speed across city streets, volcanic slopes and dense grassland. Collect a garage of iconic cars from American muscle to Japanese-style street racers. The Crew Motorfest is a petrolhead paradise and can be fully enjoyed either online or in multiplayer with friends.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: was $59 now $36 @ Amazon

A new fantasy action RPG from Team Ninja, the developers of the Nioh franchise, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a Soulslike that hits hard. You'll fight through a demon-plagued land, fending off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers with combat inspired by Chinese martial arts. Be warned, this is a tough game but the rewards are worthwhile if you can master its many challenges.