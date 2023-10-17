The best early Black Friday TV deal is the LG C3 OLED for $996 at Amazon

Black Friday TV deals are already appearing across major retailers. The annual sales event may be more than a month away but now is the time to start shopping if you want to ensure you don’t miss some of the best Black Friday deals. And we’ve just spotted an epic discount on a top OLED TV.

Right now, the 42-inch LG C3 OLED is on sale for $996 at Amazon. That’s a $200 discount, and the lowest price we’ve spotted to date for this particular model. Alternatively, if you want a larger display size, the 48-inch LG C3 OLED has been discounted to $1,0466 at Amazon, while Walmart has slashed a huge $902 off the 65-inch LG C3 OLED now on sale for $1,596 ahead of the Black Friday season.

We consider the LG C3 OLED one of the best OLED TVs, and it's probably the best LG model you can buy when it comes to price vs performance. It faces stiff competition from the Sony Bravia XR A95K and the Samsung S95C, but the LG C3 manages to hold its own against these competitors. And now at an even lower price, it’s a television that we’ve no reservations about recommending.

As explained in our LG C3 OLED review , we were seriously impressed by this OLED TV. In our testing, it reached a peak brightness of 820 nits, and its color accuracy was also hard to fault. No matter what we watched on the LG C3 OLED it all looked great, from the vibrant colors of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to the dark shadows of The Batman. Plus, the C3 OLED's a9 AI Processor Gen6 automatically increased brightness and enhanced colors based on what was happening on screen.

Unfortunately, the LG C3's audio capacities aren't quite as remarkable as its picture quality. The 40W speakers across 2.2 channels produced crisp, clear audio. However, the sound can get started to get distorted at high levels. You might want to consider picking up one of the best soundbars to remedy this problem if you like to crank the volume up.

If you own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, the LG C3 OLED is the perfect companion. It's among the best gaming TVs and packs a suite of useful gaming features. These include a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports. VRR, ALLM, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium support. There is also a dedicated Game Optimizer mode, which when switched on, sees lag time drop to just 9.1ms.

We're expecting to see plenty of worthwhile deals on top TVs as we approach the Black Friday sales event, but if you want to pick up a new television early this year then this LG C3 OLED deal is definitely worth considering. Also, be sure to check our comprehensive TV deals coverage for even more picks that fit every budget.