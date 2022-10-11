The best air purifier we’ve ever tested is 20% off this Prime Day

If you’re on the hunt for a new air purifier, we’ve got the answer; the best air purifier we’ve ever tested is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

You can now get the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto air purifier for just $271 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That gives you $68 off the MSRP of $339. It comes in white with a gray mesh skirt, although if you want something with a little more color, there are plenty of interchangeable skirts which you can buy separately, including gray, pink, blue, and green. Be sure to act fast, as such a premium product on sale won't last.

The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto is our winning air purifier because it delivers a premium performance across the board. This model provides a high CADR in terms of dust, smoke and pollen, and the design offers plenty of settings, including an auto mode, a night mode, as well as three fan speeds. It’s a brilliant option if you’re trying to purify a large space, and it’s seamless to operate as well.

The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto made the top of our best air purifiers list for several reasons. First, it delivered a high CADR (clean air delivery rate) — much higher than any other model we tested in fact. It achieved a rating of 353 for smoke, 347 for dust and 380 for pollen; which makes it a great purchase if you suffer from hayfever. As a result, it suits rooms up to 550 square feet.

This air purifier also wasn’t too loud as it worked; clocking 35.6 decibels at the lowest setting and 60.8 decibels at the highest. On top of this, energy consumption was reasonable, only requiring 0.159 kWh over the course of 24 hours on auto mode. So it won’t cost an arm and a leg to run.

This model comes with HEPASilent filters, which includes a carbon layer to help deodorize. Plus, the mesh skirt itself acts as a pre-filter. The internal filter costs $69 to replace, so they’re not cheap, although considering you’re getting such a premium performance, they’re arguably worth the investment. There’s no smart connectivity either, but that’s not to say you’re short on settings.

The Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto has an auto mode, a night mode and three fan speeds to select from. The auto mode means this device can self-adjust its fan speed depending on what it senses in the air. This is particularly useful for keeping energy usage down, as it will only use what’s necessary.

$271 is by no means cheap, but it’s a great price considering you’re getting the best air purifier of the bunch. There’s little not to like about this model, and it outperforms others which cost twice the price.

