The amazing AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 today

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds I've owned. As a fan of the original AirPods Pro, I was skeptical Apple could make them better, but the current-gen AirPods Pro are in a class of their own.

For a limited time, you can get the Editor's Choice Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022) on sale for $199.99 at Verizon. That's $50 off and their lowest price ever. It's also one of the best AirPods deals we've seen. (By comparison, Amazon has them for $239).

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. By comparison, Amazon has them for $239.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review we noted that the Apple's flagship earbuds perform better than their predecessors. When playing music at a medium volume, the noise cancellation can overcome 95% of household and office noise. In my own personal use, I was also able to block off noisy machines such as the sound of a treadmill and StairMaster.

This isn't the only reason the AirPods 2 earned our coveted Editor's Choice badge as one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've tested. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio sound to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.

Other highlights include the addition of voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. Apple has also increased the battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the case waterproof, too.

