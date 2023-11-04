Score! This LG 4K OLED TV just crashed to $1,359 in early Black Friday deal

Retailers are already rolling out killer Black Friday TV deals ahead of the big day. For instance, right now OLED TVs are on sale starting at just $549 at Best Buy, which not only beats last year's pricing but is also the least-expensive starting price we've ever seen for any OLED TV.

But if you've got a bit more of a budget to play with for upgrading your TV set-up, the LG G2 OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy currently has it discounted to $1,359, its lowest price ever. If it sells out at Best Buy, Amazon also has the LG G2 OLED TV marked down to $1,496.

While its predecessor, the LG G3 OLED TV, landed earlier this year, that doesn't mean you should overlook older models for some serious savings. Especially around this time of year, when Black Friday savings events are seeing huge markdowns on all things tech.

LG 55" G2 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,359 @ Best Buy

The LG G2 OLED TV is one of the brand's brightest OLED TVs yet and delivers an excellent, bright picture along with AI-boosted sound quality. In our LG G2 OLED TV review, we highlighted its clever cord management system and minimalistic silver frame, which makes for a bezel-less appearance. Best Buy's sale brings this TV's price down to an all-time low. Note: a newer model, the LG G3 OLED is now available.

The LG G2 OLED delivers an incredible viewing experience in every aspect, and it's a deal not to be missed at this price.

When we tested this TV in our LG G2 OLED review, it reached a peak brightness of 590.54 nits, which is great for an OLED TV. Color accuracy was similarly impressive, earning a Delta-E score of 1.30 and 131.75% coverage of the Rec 709 color space. Movies on the best streaming services looked fantastic on this TV's screen, and we saw strong blacks, great clarity and some of the best dynamic tone mapping we've ever seen.

We also can't sing the praises of the LG G2 OLED's sound enough. The 60w speakers are equipped with AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos, which help create a strong, full-bodied sound. Dialogue, sound effects and music came across distinctly in our tests, and we were even able to re-create a stadium concert-style sound while listening to tunes.

The LG G2 OLED makes for a great gaming TV as well. We saw a low lag time of 13.1ms, and this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDMI 2.1, access to LG's excellent Game Optimizer menu and support for cloud gaming via GeForce Now.

In short, the LG G2 OLED is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, which makes this a great deal you won't want to miss. For more ways to save, stay tuned to our TV deals and Black Friday deals coverage.