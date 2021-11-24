Score! Snag this killer RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal for $600 off right now

The big Black Friday deals are happening now, and if you're shopping for a new gaming laptop for yourself or someone else, this year's Best Buy Black Friday deals include a great discount on a powerful 4K OLED gaming laptop from Gigabyte.

Right now Best Buy is selling the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED for just $1,249, which saves you $640 off the usual $1,899 asking price for this powerful laptop. That's an excellent deal, especially when you consider this machine sports a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

And since this system comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (which are still incredibly hard to find right now), it should have no trouble playing the latest and greatest games.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED laptop: was $1,899, now $1,249 @ Best Buy Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED laptop: was $1,899, now $1,249 @ Best Buy This is a great deal on a powerful Gigabyte laptop that sports a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. And since it comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (which are still incredibly hard to find right now), it should have no trouble playing the latest and greatest games.

Gigabyte says you can expect at most 8 hours of unplugged performance on a full battery, though chances are you'll get much less than that when gaming or doing other computationally intensive work on the 4K (3840x2160) AMOLED display.

Of course, since this laptop weighs nearly 5 pounds it's not really meant to be carried around all day anyhow, and the plethora of port options (including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI out, and an SD card reader) make it easy to plop this machine down on a desk and hook it up to whatever pro gear you need to use for work or play.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, but this machine should have no trouble qualifying for the free Windows 11 update if you want to upgrade it yourself.

This is a limited-time deal so act fast if you want to snag one, and be sure to keep checking our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page for all the latest discounts!