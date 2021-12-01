Save $500 now on Razer Blade Stealth 13 OLED gaming laptop in Cyber Week deal

Cyber Monday deals are still going strong, meaning you can still find solid savings throughout what most retailers call Cyber Week. If you're hoping to score one of the best gaming laptops at a cheaper price, we've got you covered.

Right now, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,499 at Amazon. This deal takes 25% off the original price, saving you a whopping $500 while making this the lowest price Amazon has ever listed for this product.

With this laptop deal, you'd be getting an OLED gaming laptop powered by an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. Make sure to act fast though, as last time we checked, there were only a few units left in stock.

Get Razer's killer 13-inch gaming laptop for $500 off the regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU and a 13.3-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Razer Blade lineup has earned many awards for its stellar performance and slick aesthetic. And one of the models scored a spot on our best gaming laptops list.

The Stealth 13 in particular delivers an outstanding gaming experience thanks to the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card. It also features a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen display with an OLED panel, 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM.

This powerful machine really does have a lot going for it. While weighing as little as 3.26 pounds, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 has solid gaming capabilities and resembles the design of Apple's MacBook Pro (2020). That said, it features a customizable RGB-lit keyboard — and you won't get one of those on a MacBook.



While its GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU probably wouldn't handle graphically intensive games on "Ultra" settings — and ray tracing is off the table — this laptop will still breeze through most of your gaming library. Plus, 512GB of SSD storage provides you with enough space to store some of the best PC games.

In short, this is a great Cyber Week deal. At $500 off, you'll get an OLED gaming laptop from one of the best manufacturers on the market. Make sure to act fast though, as stock is down to just a few units. And if you want to browse through more sales, make sure to have a look at our Cyber Monday deals live blog.