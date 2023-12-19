Quick! This reversible Patagonia jacket has dropped to $149 as a last-minute gift idea

Looking for a last-minute gift for the outdoorsy member of your family? Here on the Tom’s Guide fitness desk, we know a thing or two about finding the best gear for the great outdoors, and one brand tops our list every year — Patagonia. Not only does the company make excellent garments to keep you warm and dry when the weather changes, but they do their bit for the planet too.

The best part is that one of the brand’s most popular reversible jackets has dropped to $149 from $199 at REI in an early holiday sale. That’s a saving of 25%, and today is the last day you can grab the jacket and get it in time for the holidays with standard shipping.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket: was $199 now $149 @ REI

With this jacket, you’re getting two in one — a full-zip fleece jacket for cool Spring evenings, and a waterproof jacket for when the weather changes. At the time of writing, it’s available in men’s sizes XXS-XXL in two different colorways to suit every style. Grab it while you can.

When you’re packing for an adventure, selecting the right layers that don’t take up too much space or weight in your pack can be half the challenge. This Microdini jacket from Patagonia helps solve the fleece/waterproof problem, as it does both. One side of the jacket is Patagonia’s Micro D material, which is soft and cozy, keeping you warm as the temperature drops. The full zip allows you to customize your ventilation, and the zipped pocket on the front is handy for all your essentials.

The other side of the jacket is Patagonia’s Houdini material, designed to keep you dry as the weather changes. This layer has welted, zipped, handwarmer pockets to keep your hands cozy without the need for gloves, and the high neck helps keep the weather out.

The best part is the jacket only weighs in at 1.2 oz, so you won’t ever feel weighed down. At the time of writing, it’s still available in two different colors, in men’s sizes XXS-XXL (although this could easily be unisex), so add it to your shopping bag for that hard-to-buy person!