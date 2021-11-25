Quick! Beats Studio Buds just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to upgrade your wireless earbuds, we’ve got good news. Right now you can get the Beats Studio Buds on Amazon for just $99.95 in all three colors. That's $50 off and the lowest price yet.

The Beats Studio Buds have a compact design, active noise canceling and are water and sweat-resistant. Along with all those features, the Beats Studio Buds delivers very good sound — especially if you like bass — and the small, light design is comfortable to wear.

Get $50 off the Beats Studio Buds in black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to 8 hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these headphones, so now is a good time to buy.

Whether you’re in the gym, or just heading out on a hike, the Studio Buds are designed to be lightweight and comfortable. The Studio Buds includes six microphones across its two earbuds, splitting them up for voice call and ANC duties.

The headphones come with three tip sizes to help them fit best in your ear, and unlike other wireless earbuds on the market, we found in our Beats Studio Buds review that they stayed put when we were exercising, walking, and even pulling a jumper on — something most earbuds fail at.

The Studio Buds case is only slightly larger than an AirPods Pro case. The case gives the headphones up to eight hours more listening time and is how you charge the headphones, using a USB-C charging cable.

All-in-all, these are brilliant little earbuds, whether you’re looking for a pair of headphones to wear in the gym, or a pair to take with you to the office. What’s more, at $99, they are a great buy. Be sure to check our Amazon Black Friday deals live blog for more savings and bookmark our Black Friday deals page for discounts from every retailer.