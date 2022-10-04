Prime Day October 2022 deals being early with $400 savings on MacBook Pro 14-inch

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale officially begins next week, but the online retailer is already getting into the swing of things with a slew of early offers. And Amazon just brought back one of our favorite MacBook deals from earlier in the year.

Right now, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro/512GB) is on sale for $1,599 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $400 savings compared to its full retail price of $1,999 and the lowest ever price we’ve seen on this powerful configuration. We last saw this level of discount during Labor Day, and it comfortably qualifies as one of the best Apple deals currently available.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Want something cheaper? Best Buy has the 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) on sale for $999.The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but a $999 MacBook Pro is still a solid deal.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review we labeled it “the long-lasting super-fast laptop many have waited for” and were seriously impressed by what this machine had to offer. It has just about everything you could want in a MacBook; including incredible performance, a beautiful display and battery life that lasted over 14 hours in our tests.

If you’re in need of a machine for work that can power through processor-heavy tasks like 4K video rendering and photo editing, the MacBook Pro is ideal thanks to its M1 Pro chip. You’ll also get an excellent 1080p webcam and a slick keyboard that makes lengthy typing sessions a breeze. The old Magic Keyboard that caused frequent hand cramping is long gone.