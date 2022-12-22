PlayStation Store Holiday Sale starts now — and Elden Ring just got its first discount

The holiday season has begun and Sony is marking the occasion with a massive Holiday Sale on the PlayStation Store. Perfect timing if you’re a brand new PS5 owner, or are looking to grab some of the best PS5 games of 2022.

The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale (opens in new tab) is due to run until January 18 and is offering up to 75% off hundreds of top PS5 and PS4 games. There are savings on just about every type of game imaginable from tough-as-nails RPGs to relaxing farming simulators. There are also big discounts on plenty of must-play games released over the past twelve months including Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part I and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

(opens in new tab) Holiday Sale: up to 75% off @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and offers hundreds of discounts on some of the best PS5 and PS4 games available. Deals start from just $3, and there are even big discounts on some of the best PS5 games of 2022. From epic RPGs to throwback sidescrollers, what you like to play there is almost certainly a discounted game for you here. Note, PlayStation Plus subscribers can save even more on select titles.

The best PlayStation Store Holiday Sale deals

Our favorite deal in the PlayStation Store Holiday Sale is easily Elden Ring for $41 (opens in new tab) (that’s 30% off). The latest title from legendary developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring takes the beloved Dark Souls formula into an vast open-world setting. It’s a challenging but deeply rewarding experience, and it turned me from a Souls skeptic into a full-on believer. This is the first time the digital version of Elden Ring has been on sale.

Another highlight is 40% off The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (opens in new tab). This critically-acclaimed RPG just got a stunning next-gen update earlier this month, so now is the perfect time to jump in (or return for a second playthrough). The standard edition has dropped to $23, whereas The Complete Edition is $29 and it’s definitely worth shelling out for the full package. The game’s two meaty DLC expansions are arguably even stronger than the base game which is some achievement.

Several more top PS5 games released in 2022 are included in this sizeable holiday sale. Sports fans can save on FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 and MLB: The Show 22. And if you prefer extreme sports, addictive skateboarding side-scroller OlliOlli World has dropped to just $9. Games you may have missed in 2022 are also discounted including Ghostwire Tokyo, Sonic Frontiers and Gotham Knights. Plus, Dying Light 2 Stay Human and Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga are both 50% off and pack enough content to see you through to the new year.

It’s not just PS5 games discounted either, a whole bunch of the best PS4 games are also heavily reduced. This includes Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and The Last of Us Part 2. Remember that the PS5 is backwards compatible with almost all PS4 games, so you can still play these last-gen games on your shiny new console — and some of them will look and run better as well.

The PlayStation Store is practically always running some form of sales event but this is arguably the strong collection of discounts we’ve seen all year. There are hundreds of games on sale both new and old. And these deals are set to runs until mid-January which should give you plenty of time to pick out your favorites. And there's also a real possibility that fresh deals will be added over the next few weeks, so make sure to check back if a title on your wishlist isn’t on sale just yet.