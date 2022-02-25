Samsung's mammoth 49-inch gaming monitor is $500 off at Amazon right now

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 isn't for everyone. But if you have the space and the graphics card to power it, we've spotted an excellent deal on Samsung's mammoth display.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 4K Gaming Monitor for $1,999 at Amazon. That's $500 off and one of the best monitor sales we've seen. It's also the cheapest price we've seen for this monitor.

Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 4K Gaming Monitor: was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon

The Odyssey Neo G9 is one of our top picks for best gaming monitor and for good reason. It has a beautiful, color-rich display and plenty of useful features. At full price it's expensive compared to other gaming monitors — but that's less of a problem now that it's on sale. The mini-LED monitor features 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 2ms input lag, and G-Sync/FreeSync Premium Pro support.

The Odyssey Neo G9 is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy. In our Samsung Odyssey G9 review, we found the G9's gaming-focused features were a huge advantage in almost every scenario. Its 1ms gray-to-gray response time kept our interactions in games snappy, and the high refresh rate (up to 240Hz) kept the images always moving in perfect pace with the action. Depending on which video hardware drives your computer, you'll also appreciate built-in support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro adaptive sync technologies.

In our tests, the games that came off best were those where you could easily see everything at once by focusing on the center and not having to divide your attention. The sprawling screen area provided a dazzling field of view in the first-person shooter Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, where your open field of vision allowed you to drink in every detail of the devastated Moscow you trudged through.

The monitor even proved to be very useful for remote work purposes. Not everyone will have space for this beast, but if you do — this monitor is life-changing.