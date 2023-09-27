October Prime Day — 50 early Amazon deals I recommend now

The holiday shopping season is officially here. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are just a handful of retailers that will launch major holiday sales in the coming days. Amazon is being especially aggressive with its deals as it ramps up to its Prime Big Deal Days event, which starts on October 10.

I've been tracking and vetting deals for most of my professional career. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to bring you the best discounts on devices we own, recommend, or items that are flat out great buys. Below I'm rounding up 50 Prime Day deals you can get right now. I've found Black Friday-like prices on 4K TVs, Apple devices, and some of our top-rated headphones.

The only items I recommend you avoid buying now are Alexa devices. I predict that Amazon will offer better Alexa hardware deals during its Prime Big Deal Days event. Otherwise, here's what you can buy now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes this week).

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with a slightly lower starting price.

Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy

Apple

Headphones

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Appliances

