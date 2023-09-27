October Prime Day — 50 early Amazon deals I recommend now

The holiday shopping season is officially here. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are just a handful of retailers that will launch major holiday sales in the coming days. Amazon is being especially aggressive with its deals as it ramps up to its Prime Big Deal Days event, which starts on October 10.
I've been tracking and vetting deals for most of my professional career. As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to bring you the best discounts on devices we own, recommend, or items that are flat out great buys. Below I'm rounding up 50 Prime Day deals you can get right now. I've found Black Friday-like prices on 4K TVs, Apple devices, and some of our top-rated headphones.
The only items I recommend you avoid buying now are Alexa devices. I predict that Amazon will offer better Alexa hardware deals during its Prime Big Deal Days event. Otherwise, here's what you can buy now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes this week).
TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with a slightly lower starting price.
Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy
Apple
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Price check: $1,049 @ Best Buy | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
Headphones
Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
Appliances
iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.
