Nolah launches $700 off mattress deal with free pillows for Black Friday

The Nolah Sleep Black Friday mattress sale is in full swing and there are some big savings and free bedding gifts available, depending on the Nolah mattress you pick. The best offer saves you up to $700 on the 15” Evolution hybrid mattress in any size, and you'll also get two free pillows (worth up to $198), adding up to a total saving of $898.

Thanks to this Black Friday mattress deal the Nolah Evolution 15" now starts from $1,099 (was from $1,799), with a queen size priced $1,599 (was $2,299). This is an impressive saving on an award-winning hybrid designed to keep hot sleepers cool and comfy throughout the night. So if you often wake up because you feel too warm, and you want a bed that's supportive yet comfy in every sleeping position, this may well be the best mattress for you.

The Nolah Evolution 15" is designed to offer ample support, comfort and pressure relief and is packed with tech including graphite-infused AirFoamICE, patented HDMAx Tri-Zone support coils, and reinforced E.D.G.E support. The Nolah Evolution 15" is also highly rated by users with a score of 4.9 out of 5 stars, and you'll get 120 nights to try it out for yourself at home. It comes with a lifetime warranty too.

Nolah Evolution 15” Mattress: was from $1799 Nolah Evolution 15” Mattress: was from $1799 , now from $1,099 at Nolah Sleep

Save $700 + 2 pillows worth $198 - The Evolution 15" is Nolah's high-tech luxury hybrid designed with graphite infused AirFoam, a quilted comfort layer and cooling cover. All sleeping positions are supported and it has won awards as a side sleeper mattress in particular. This is a fantastic mattress deal, especially with the free pillows.

Nolah’s AirFoam is cooler than traditional memory foam and offers better pressure relief too, so you'll find this delivers very high levels of sleep comfort compared to a standard foam mattress. The innovative AirFoam is used in many Nolah mattresses, apart from the organic and naturally breathable Talalay latex hybrid.

There are savings across the entire Nolah mattress range, including $250 off and two free pillows (with pillowcases) with the 10” Nolah Original mattress, now down to a rock bottom $499 (was from $649). There's also up to $600 off the 11” Natural Latex mattress if you want a natural bed that's cooling too, and up to $300 off plus two free pillows with the Nolah 12” Signature mattress for maximum pressure relief.

While the 120-night trial period is slightly better than the average (100 nights), the lifetime warranty is market-leading and up there with the very best mattress in a box brands in terms of coverage.

