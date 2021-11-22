My favorite Nike running shoes are now $70 off in this Black Friday sale

As a fitness editor, I’m very lucky to try a lot of running shoes, so if I buy multiple pairs of the same model, it usually means I really like it. Today, my all-time favorite Nike shoe, the Zoom X Invincible Run Flyknit, just went on sale as part of Nike Black Friday deals, and I bought my third pair.

I know, this seems excessive, but if you’ve ever loved a running shoe as much as I have, only to find it’s discontinued the following spring, you’ll get what I’m talking about.

The Nike Zoom X Invincible Run Flyknit just dropped to $108.78 in the Nike Black Friday sale using the promo code BLACKFRIDAY. That’s a savings of $71.22. It’s one of the best running shoes I’ve ever tried, making this one of the best Black Friday deals to shop today.

Nike Zoom X Invincible Run Flyknit: was $180, now $108.78 with code BLACKFRIDAY Nike Zoom X Invincible Run Flyknit: was $180, now $108.78 with code BLACKFRIDAY

The Invincible Run Flyknit was released last December, designed for easy runs and marathon training. It’s extremely plush and comfortable, with a great deal of Nike’s responsive Zoom X foam, which is usually reserved for its faster, snappier shoes. This shoe will keep you comfy mile after mile, plus Nike says it’ll help tired legs recover faster too. The men’s Invincible Run is also on sale, down to $117.58 from $180 with the code BLACKFRIDAY .

Of course, there’s no one shoe for easy miles, but these are some of the most comfortable running shoes Nike have ever made. Think easy training miles when you’re working towards a marathon, or just want to relax and enjoy the view without worrying about your pace. The Invincible Run is an extremely plush shoe thanks to the ZoomX foam, which is responsive and cushioned in a way that’s designed to take some of the load off, rather than propel you to your next PB.

The midsole incorporates the rocker geometry that’s often seen in Nike’s faster shoes, but with no carbon fiber plate, this is far more gentle. The Flyknit upper is robust, built to help you feel supported over all that bouncy foam and the moulded tongue is plush and cushioned, almost like those netball trainers you wore at school.

All in all, it’s an extremely comfortable shoe. It looks huge when you get it out the box — your foot almost feels encased in a thick rubber ring of foam, but the shoe still feels incredibly lightweight on the run. Although Nike says the Invincible Run is designed for longer mileage, I believe this would be a brilliant shoe for beginners and experienced runners alike.