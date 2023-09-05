Messi mania! Apple just slashed MLS Season Pass to $29

Apple is chopping the price of its MLS Season Pass to just $29 for the rest of the 2023 season. So if you're looking to join in on the Messi mania surrounding the U.S. debut of one of soccer's biggest stars, Lionel Messi, in Major League Soccer, there's never been a better time.

The MLS Season Pass, which packs in every single game in the MLS calendar, originally cost $99 per season, though it's discounted to $79 if you have Apple TV Plus, one of the best streaming services. But with this deal, viewers can get access to every MLS game for $14.99 per month or $29 for the rest of the 2023 season. For Apple TV Plus subscribers, that fee drops to $12.99 per month or $25 for the remainder of the season.

The 2023 regular season began in February and runs through October 21. However, with the MLS Season Pass, you'll also be able to tune into live coverage of the playoffs from October 25 to December 3 as well as the MLS Cup on December 9. So even though we're past the midseason mark, fans who sign up now will still have plenty of opportunity to get in on the action, just without breaking the bank.

Apple sees MLS Season pass boom amid Messi mania

Apple previously slashed the price of its MLS Season Pass in half to mark the midseason point. But now it's discounting it even further, just two days after a highly anticipated match that saw soccer's biggest star Messi make his debut in Los Angeles as the undefeated Inter Miami CF took on LAFC, winning 3-1.

Messi has been a huge driver for MLS Season Pass subscriptions this year, according to a recent The Wall Street Journal report. When he made his American debut in July, 110,000 new subscribers flocked to the service on the day of his first game. That's a bigger jump than both the day MLS Season Pass became available and the opening day of the season, the outlet said.

It's now believed Apple’s MLS Season Pass has well over 2 million subscribers and continues to play a significant role in driving Apple TV Plus subscriptions. Though Apple doesn’t release hard figures, CEO Tim Cook did call out Messi’s contribution during an earnings call earlier this summer: “We are beating our expectation in terms of subscribers, and the fact that Messi went to Inter Miami helped us out there a bit, and so we’re very excited about it.”