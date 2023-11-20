Le Creuset Black Friday deals are rare, but I've found 5 you can buy right now

Black Friday deals can be found everywhere at the moment, but some brands are less likely to be reduced. Le Creuset in particular rarely goes on sale, and if it does, the savings tend to be minimal. So I hold little hope to see this name on Black Friday.

But, Le Creuset Black Friday sales do exist — they just take more effort to find. In fact, I’ve rounded up 5 deals worth your time here, so you can get that Dutch oven you’ve always wanted, or upgrade your cookware to something more colorful. These are the best Black Friday Le Creuset deals live now.

The top 5 Le Creuset Black Friday deals

Best 5 Le Creuset Black Friday deals I’d recommend

Le Creuset Stainless Steel Hydration Bottle: was $36 now $24 @ Macys

Le Creuset isn’t just limited to cookware — right now you can get 33% off its travel bottle, which can make for a very nice holiday gift. It holds 17 ounces and features a stainless steel design with a screw-top lid. Being double-wall vacuum insulated, it should keep hot drinks hot and cool drinks cool. Eight colors are included in this sale price.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid: was $124 now $99 @ Amazon

Present your meals with style, thanks to this colorful rectangular dish and platter lid from Le Creuset. The stonewear design helps it maintain an even temperature as it cooks, ideal for baking, roasting, broiling and marinating. In fact, it’s suitable for the oven, microwave and freezer, and once you’re ready to serve, the platter lid can give you an additional surface. It’s dishwasher safe too. Several colors are currently reduced.

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet, 9": was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

While it’s not a huge saving, this deal still had to make the list. This Classic Cast Iron Skillet features a glossy, painted exterior and a black interior, both of which are enameled. This means it doesn’t require seasoning and it’s easier to clean versus traditional cast iron. In fact, it’s dishwasher safe, although we always recommend washing by hand. It’s also compatible with all types of cooktops, including induction, and it’s oven-safe up to 500°F.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 qt: was $359 now $199 @ Amazon

CHEAPEST PRICE EVER! You can now get a Le Creuset Dutch oven for less than $200, and it has a generous 3.5-quart capacity. That means it can serve 2-4 people — also an ideal size for side dishes. These iconic pots can be used for all kinds of recipes, from roasting to frying and slow cooking. It’s oven-safe — up to 500°F, and can technically go in the dishwasher too, although we wouldn’t recommend it. Compiled of cast iron, it holds heat well, and the lid locks in moisture. Note, you can only get this extra discount on the While color by selecting the coupon. Other colors are only reduced as far as $249.