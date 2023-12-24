Last-minute digital Christmas gifts that will arrive via e-mail

It's Christmas Eve and you've suddenly realized that you're short a few gifts. While you could make a quick dash to your local big box retailer, the last thing you want to do is stand in line amid a throng of last-minute shoppers.

Fortunately, there's no need to worry — or run to your nearest brick-and-mortar — because there are dozens of digital gifts you can buy online and have delivered instantly. Sure, there'll be no wrapping paper to shred or bow to untie, but these gifts can still wow your recipient. Below are nine of our top picks.

Last-minute digital Christmas gifts

Flowers: deals from $59 @ Flora2000

Brighten up someone's holiday with a fresh bouquet of flowers. Flora200 has hundreds of hand-crafted flowers and gift baskets starting at $59. In addition to offering unique gifts, they can deliver same-day if you order by 12pm.

Curdbox gift: from $75/month @ Curdbox

Deep down inside we're all wannabe cheese nerds and the team at Curdbox lets you celebrate your (or someone else's) cheese appetite with curated boxes of artisan cheese. Each box includes three artisan cheeses, three speciality food pairings, and a wine/pairing info card. Plus, you'll get access to a Spotify playlist and the Curdcast podcast. You can sign up for a subscription or gift a one-time box. (Just make sure to choose the "gift" option which doesn't renew). You can gift 3-, 6-, and 1-year boxes of cheese.

iGourmet subscription: deals from $52 @ iGourmet

Satisfy the foodie in your with an iGourmet gift box. Subscriptions can be purchased for international cheeses, artisan cured meats, and more. Prices start from $52 and there are 3-, 6-, or 12-month plans. Alternatively, you can get them an iGourmet gift card from $25 to $250.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: from $10/month @ Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass gives you instant access to over 100 games. Plus, you get Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release. Plans start from $10.99/month for PC membership, $10.99/month for Console membership, or $16.99/month for Ultimate membership, which includes access to games on your console, PC, or cloud. Just remember to choose the "gift" option during checkout.

Audible: from $15 @ Amazon

Audible is Amazon's popular audiobook service, and for the holiday season, you can gift a subscription from $15 for one month, $45 for three months, $90 for six months, or $150 for a full year. This gives you recipient their choice of a premium audiobook each month, as well as access to a vast library of original audiobooks, podcasts and audio dramas. Audible subscribers also get access to exclusive sales and discounts.

Picked by Wine.com: from $100 @ Wine.com

For the person who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a subscription service called Picked by Wine.com. The receiver takes a quiz about the wines they like and Wine.com sends out a box with six wines suited to their taste. They can then continue their subscription on their own or cancel.

Fruit & Dessert clubs: from $59 @ Harry & David

Harry & David offers monthly clubs for all types of foodies. You can satisfy someone's sweet tooth with a subscription to Harry & David's dessert club or sign someone up for the company's steakhouse club. Prices start from $59 and through December 31 you can use coupon "CLUB" to save from $30 to $75 off qualifying purchases.

Disney Plus Gift Card: from $25 @ Disney

Keep your partner entertained throughout the entire year with a Disney Plus gift card. They'll have access to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost. Reminder: Disney Plus with ads costs $7.99/month, whereas Disney Plus with no ads costs $13.99/month, so a full year's subscription would cost $95.88 or $167.88.