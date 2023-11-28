Last-minute Apple Cyber Monday deals — 7 best sales still available

I reviewed the first iPhone. And the first MacBook Air. Yup, I've been covering Apple for over 20 years, so when I say these Apple Cyber Monday deals are worth your time and money, they absolutely are. But time is running out.

Some of my favorite sales right now include iPhone SE for just $35 through AT&T and the new Apple Watch 9 for the lowest price yet. I really like the new Double Tap feature, which comes in handy for answering calls, playing and pausing music and more.

Lets get right to the Apple Cyber Monday you should snatch up. Hurry, as I expect many of these sales to expire soon.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. I have one in my wallet and attached to my keys. This is the lowest price we've seen for Cyber Monday deals.

iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $35 @ AT&T

The cheapest iPhone just got even cheaper over at AT&T, with the carrier knocking the price down to $0.99 a month. The only catch is you need to sign up for an unlimited plan to qualify, and pay the usual $35 activation fee. This deal has been extremely popular, and the iPhone SE remains a good pick for those who like a device that's easy to use with one hand.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

FREE! You can get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for free at T-Mobile, so long as you trade in what T-Mobile calls "an eligible device" and sign up for either the $100/month Go5G Next or $90/month Go5G Plus plan. T-Mobile gives you bill credits over the 24 months of your contract. I really liked this handset in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, especially its improved zoom and the helpful new Action button.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The new version of the AirPods Pro 2 deliver 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports USB-C charging Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. And we found the sound quality to be even better than the previous Lightning model.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy | $269 @ Walmart

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! Apple Watch 9 deals going strong as Amazon is taking 18% off the newest Apple Watch. It features a faster S9 chip for better performance, a smarter Neural Engine for faster Siri commands and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said it's best smartwatch you can buy.

10.9" iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

I like the iPad Air because it's like getting an iPad Pro for less. You get a fast M1 processor, a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and

— most importantly — Magic Keyboard support.